UCLA Coaching Search: NFL Coordinator Poised for College Jump

Meet the Cleveland Browns coordinator who has familial ties to UCLA.

Connor Moreno

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.

This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the stadium before the game between the UCLA Bruins and the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job. Names are flying left and right, and connections to Southern California are important to any Westwood candidate. So, how about someone who was around the program as a little kid? Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Meet Tommy Rees

Rees is one of the youngest, fastest-rising coaches in all of football. The 33-year-old was born in Los Angeles and his father, Bill, was a UCLA assistant for nearly 20 years, spanning the late 1970s and early 1990s.

His age, ties to Los Angeles, history with the program, and trajectory as a young football coach make him one of the most intriguing names to watch in this search.

The only obstacle? Rees is mid-NFL season. It's generally difficult to go through the process with a coordinator who is on a different schedule than a college football program. There is a caveat, though. UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond made it known that they will be taking their time with this coaching search, allowing the search committee to evaluate Rees after the NFL season.

However, it's not like the NFL coordinator has never been in the running for a college gig. Rees was well in the running for North Carolina's vacancy before Bill Belichick took the reins. Rees is widely expected to make a move to the college ranks. Why not start in Westwood?

Rees' Coaching Experience

  • 2024 - 2025: Cleveland Browns -- Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Specialist
  • 2023: Alabama -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2017 - 2022: Notre Dame -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2016: San Diego Chargers -- Offensive Assistant
  • 2015: Northwestern -- Graduate Assistant
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during Notre Dame Spring Practice on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. Ncaa Foorball 2022 Notre Dame Spring Practice / John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.