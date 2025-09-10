EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Details Being Targeted By SEC Program

UCLA Commit Details Being Targeted By SEC Program
The UCLA Bruins continue to do their job at a very high level as they have been able to produce many different prospects at the next level and be able to send them off to the NFL, which is exactly what these high school recruits are looking for whenever they are picking a team as they have goals to be able to play on Sundays instead of just Fridays or Saturdays, which is exactly what a large majority of these guys who are committed to the UCLA Bruins in the 2026 class have of the chance to do.
One of the commits in this class that is definitely a notable prospect is Cooper Javorsky. Javorsky is an interior offensive lineman from the state of California who is a commit. He has been targeted by multiple teams, including one team from the SEC.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI. Here is what he had to say about his interactions with the SEC program.
"Yeah, there are definitely schools still reaching out, some of them pretty consistently. Auburn has probably been the most steady. We text or chat a couple of times a week. A lot of those conversations are about what they’ve got going on, how their line is developing, and individual players they think I’d match up well with. Their message is clear: they want me to be a part of what they’re building," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented prospect would then discuss how he continues to listen to these schools even though he is committed to the Bruins for a reason.
"I listen because I respect them, and I think it’s important to understand what other programs are doing. At the same time, I made my commitment to UCLA for a reason. The relationships I’ve built there, the trust with the coaches and staff, and what they are trying to achieve still means a lot to me. That hasn’t changed."
Javorsky left off with a message on how he is in a good spot with the UCLA Bruins.
"I think I’m in a good spot! I’m locked in on UCLA, but I also appreciate which schools keep showing interest. It’s flattering, and it keeps me motivated, but at the end of the day, my focus is on getting better every day and being ready for when I step on campus."
