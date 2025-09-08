EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Javorsky Talks Bruins Commitment Updates
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the more intriguing programs in the state of California and Indonesia when it comes to recruiting prospects, as they have been able to land multiple different prospects in the 2026 class that are among the best in the class for many different positions.
They have been able to land multiple different prospects at multiple different position groups. Among the best recruiting groups that they have landed is the offensive linemen.
One of the better players that they have been able to land in the 2026 recruiting class is Cooper Javorsky. Javorsky is a center and interior offensive lineman from the state of California. He attends San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Hills, Capistrano, California. He is someone who committed to the UCLA Bruins over many different programs, as he committed to the Bruins back in June. He committed on the 12th of the month and has remained loyal ever since.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail the latest in his commitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Javorsky Talks Bruins Commitment Updates
- "Honestly, my commitment has been very smooth, and I don’t have anything to complain about. From the beginning, UCLA has been what I wanted: real, straightforward, and consistent," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented recruit knows of things changing in people's commitments, but that hasn't been the case for him thus far.
- "In recruiting, you hear about guys who commit and then feel like things change on them. That hasn’t happened with me. Coach Kwon, Coach Fos, and the rest of the staff have treated me the same since day one. That matters to me because I value trust and knowing that people are going to do what they say."
Something that has been a positive for him in his recruitment is the fact that he can stay focused on the offensive line.
- "I’ve been able to focus on my season and preparing for the next level while building stronger relationships with the staff and the other guys who have committed. What they’re building is clear, and I’m excited to be part of it. For me, it’s never been about attention or looking around once I committed. It’s about locking in, putting in the work, and being ready to step into that O-line room when the time comes. Everything about the process has been positive, and that gives me confidence moving forward."
Be sure that you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.