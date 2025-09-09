EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Bruins Commit Cooper Javorsky Talks Bruins Visits
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting classes they have been able to land multiple different prospects from multiple different programs across the nation and from multiple different states across the nation as they've been able to focus primarily on the west side of the nation, which is key to any success that they want to have as it is quite important to build from the inside out when working through the progression of building a recruiting class, which is exactly what they have been able to do thus far.
One of the commits that they were able to land is Cooper Javorsky. Javorksy is one of the better players in the class, as he has someone who plays on the offensive line and, more importantly, on the interior of the offensive line, which is what they need the most. Javorsky is one of the better players in the state of California and has remained loyal as of late.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to talk about the visit plans that he has for the future, as well as the visits that he has been able to take as of recent.
- "Yeah, I’ve already been up there twice recently, once for the open practice a couple weeks ago and then again this past weekend for the Utah game. Both visits were good because I got to see things from different angles. Practice showed me the tempo and how the coaches work day to day, and the game gave me the full feel of the atmosphere at the Rose Bowl," the talented commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his visits in the past to visit with the UCLA Bruins during the season.
Will the talented prospect be visiting the UCLA Bruins again this season? He provides a full detailed explanation with UCLA Bruins On SI.
- "As far as visiting again, my plan is to be at all the home games if I can make it work. Being there in person helps me keep building relationships and get more comfortable with everything at UCLA. At the same time, I’m locked in on my high school season. That’s where my focus has to be right now. Showing up every day for my teammates and handling business on Friday nights. UCLA will be there, but I want to finish strong here before I make that jump."
