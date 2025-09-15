Deshaun Foster Firing Holds Immediate Impact on 2026 UCLA Commits
For all his proclivities as a UCLA Bruins head coach, DeShaun Foster made a massive impact in his lone full offseason at the helm, curating one of Westwood's best recruiting classes in recent history.
What was once the 23rd-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, is now the No. 50 class after the Bruins lost six of their 22 commitments.
UCLA lost two four-stars, offensive tackle Johnnie Jones and defensive lineman David Schwerzel, and four three-stars, OL Cooper Javorsky, DL Anthony Jones, edge Yahya Gadd and LB Ramzak Fruen, mere hours after Foster's dismissal was announced.
Many argue the estranged head coach deserved one more year to see how his recruiting class played out, but the results were undeniable. Foster was among the best player-coaches in the nation, sure, but ability to connect can only get you so far.
The Bruins were continuously underperforming in every facet through the first three games of the season, and Foster was to blame.
However, even current players are coming to Foster's defense.
UCLA Player Defends DeShaun Foster After Firing
DeShaun Foster, above all, was a players' coach.
It's the reason he held onto the UCLA Bruins locker room after starting last season 1-5. And it's the reason why, despite starting this season 0-3, many of his players continue to cling on every word.
After Foster was relieved of his duties as Westwood's head football coach, Bruins offensive tackle Reuben Unjie came to his defense publicly.
The redshirt senior right tackle took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his support for the former head coach, saying, "As a player this (our record)is on us the coaches can only do so much we have to make the plays and will make the plays!! [Foster] has done nothing but try to put us in the right position to make plays on and off the field! I'll ride with him any day !! The realest!!"
He then later added another post, saying, "I have to be better ! Play makers are supposed to make plays."
