Cori Close Reflects on UCLA Non-Conference Scheduling Struggles
Cori Close isn't making excuses about UCLA's brutal non-conference schedule this season. She's making a point about respect and competition. In a recent interview shared by beat writer Benjamin Royer, the Bruins coach reflected on just how difficult it had been to find willing opponents after last year's Final Four run.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had warned Close about this at the Final Four. According to Close, Staley told her that reaching that stage would make scheduling dramatically harder because fewer teams would be willing to face a program at UCLA's level.
"Yeah, it was interesting. Dawn Staley warned me about this two years ago. She did. Actually at the Final Four, she goes, 'You're about to have your hardest schedule here.' Because she goes, 'I didn't want to play all the games I played this year, but no one else will play us,'" Close said via Royer's reporting.
Staley's prediction turned out to be prophetic. When it came time to build UCLA's 2025-26 non-conference slate, that exact reality set in.
Building UCLA's Non-Conference Schedule
Close reached out to nearly every school she could find across California, from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, trying to fill the Bruins' roster. Most schools declined. According to the Los Angeles Times, Close even had to call schools across the state after struggling to get teams to agree to face UCLA.
"They kept saying it's the Lauren Betts factor," Close explained. "I was like, 'No, it's the you're scared factor. Come on.'"
But Close had a different take entirely on those rejections. She said she loses respect for programs unwilling to challenge themselves against elite competition. Her philosophy centered on competitive growth, not intimidation. She's never been the type to embarrass opponents or run up scores.
"I actually really lose respect for people who aren't willing to step up and play hard people," Close said. "I'm never going to demean anyone. I'm never going to press them for 40 minutes and try to make someone look bad."
She added, "But that's what makes me respect so much - The Cal Poly's, the Long Beach's, the Santa Barbara's."
Close's alma mater, UC Santa Barbara, embraced that challenge. They traveled to Pauley Pavilion on November 6, and UCLA dominated 87-50. That willingness to compete is exactly what Close values, and it's the philosophy UCLA needed when building this season's schedule. Close praised the Gauchos for their willingness to grow, even against overwhelming odds.
UCLA's Loaded Non-Conference Gauntlet
What UCLA eventually put together remains one of the toughest non-conference slates in the nation. The Bruins face No. 6 Oklahoma on November 10 in Sacramento, then No. 11 North Carolina and South Florida in Las Vegas the following week. The Players Era Championship brings No. 4 Texas on November 26 and either South Carolina or Duke on November 27.
Just four days after that two-day gauntlet, No. 8 Tennessee will visit Pauley Pavilion on November 30.
UCLA currently sits 2-0 after beating San Diego State (77-53) and UCSB (87-50). With five seniors on the roster, including star Lauren Betts, and championship expectations sky-high following last season's historic Final Four appearance, the Bruins are using this gauntlet to prepare for a Big Ten title run and another NCAA tournament push.
