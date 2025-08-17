UCLA Player Reflects on Time in Costa Mesa Camp
DeShaun Foster opted to take his UCLA Bruins off campus for the start of fall camp to Costa Mesa, CA, to reduce distractions and bring a team filled with new faces closer together.
One of those new faces, Florida State transfer offensive lineman Julian Armella, felt the off-site camp was a great move and truly brought everyone closer, reflecting on his two weeks in Costa Mesa during Saturday's media availability.
"I think throughout the time at Costa Mesa, we've done a great job being able to really build in and have that brotherhood and have that connection," Armella said. "Because, at the end of the day, you have a bunch of new pieces, and this new offense, and this new defense, so being able to come out every single day and get one percent better is what I think brought us to today, where you guys see all that energy and guys fly around. And just that competitive nature that builds us to become where we want to go."
Much like Armella, Foster thought the program was able to get everything he wanted out of their stint in camp. Sitting two weeks away from the season opener against Utah on Aug. 30, the second-year head coach is taking another step at changing the trajectory of Bruins football.
Armella Likely Starting on O-Line
One of the hottest topics out of fall camp has been the turnover and projected starting five in the offensive trenches. Between key transfers and impact returners, though, Foster says a starting five is already set.
"I think I have a pretty good assessment on who's going to be the starting five," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "[Now] we're just getting to the top-12, top-11 guys, so it's getting to that point."
If the starting five is the same as the group that's been taking the most reps together during camp, UCLA's front five will likely be Courtland Ford (LT), Eugene Brooks (LG), Oluwafunto Akinshilo (C), Armella (RG) and Garrett Digiorgio (RT).
