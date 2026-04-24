Bruins Who Could Go in First Round Next Year

Following the first night of the NFL Draft, it became clear that UCLA is not where it wants to be, with no players selected in the first round.

If you have followed UCLA football recently, this should not come as a surprise. The program is in the middle of a culture shift, and while the lack of first-round talent is disappointing, it does not define where the program is headed. The expectation is that this will look very different a year from now.

Wayne Knight | RB

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the most intriguing additions UCLA made this offseason is running back Wayne Knight . Last season at James Madison, he rushed for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. If he can replicate anything close to that production at the Big Ten level, he will immediately enter the conversation as a legitimate draft prospect.

The jump in competition matters. Moving from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten puts Knight under a much larger spotlight. If he proves he can produce against higher-level defenses, his stock will rise quickly. With added familiarity with Bob Chesney , he will be a focal point of UCLA's offense, meaning replicating last year's production is not out of question.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Size is the main concern, but it is not a disqualifier. We have seen players with similar builds succeed at the next level. Production, especially against top competition, will ultimately determine how high he can climb.

Nico Iamaleava | QB

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While his 2025 season was not dominant — throwing for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns with a 64.4% completion rate — he showed flashes of high-end potential. As a former five-star recruit who led Tennessee to a College Football Playoff appearance, the foundation is there.

Under Chesney, Iamaleava will have a chance to reset and fully showcase his abilities. With the physical tools and pedigree he brings, a strong season could quickly push him into early-round conversations. The main driver in next season's success will be consistency, something he will have.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With an already impressive resume and the skill set he possesses, Iamaleava could and will be a player that NFL teams will be drooling over once he declares for the draft. But for now, he still has a lot to prove before he can firmly be put in first-round territory.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA may not have had a first-round pick this year, but that could change soon. Players like Knight and Iamaleava have the talent to elevate their draft stock significantly — they just need to prove it on a bigger stage next season.