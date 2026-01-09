2 Bold Predictions for Wayne Knight's 2026 UCLA Season

Wayne Knight is easily the best player that UCLA has gotten during this transfer portal cycle and has a serious chance to make UCLA winner's year one under Bob Chesney.

Here at SI, we knew that getting Wayne Knight in the transfer portal would be groundbreaking for the Bruins. After a terrible season rushing-wise, the Bruins needed a player of Knight's caliber to elevate the team; this could be easier said than done.

Exploring 2026 Expectations

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins' running back room last season combined for an abysmal 1,171 rushing yards. As an individual, the Bruins would have ranked 18th in the nation in rushing. Compared to Wayne Knight's 1,373 rushing yards last season, it is clear the Bruins have solved their rushing issues.

With Dean Kennedy joining Bob Chesney next season, Knight is set to become the cornerstone of the Bruins’ offense. His rushing ability gives UCLA a true tempo-controller in the backfield while forcing defenses to respect the play-action game downfield. Something UCLA needed last season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If it isn't clear already, Knight will be a game-changer for the Bruins next season. But said earlier, this is much easier said than done. Knight will be playing snaps in the Big Ten, a completely different world compared to the Sun-Belt. However, it is clear that with the limited sample size, the production should stay the same.

In his final game of the season against No. 5 Oregon , Knight would rush the ball 17 times for a whopping 110 yards. Oregon has been known for its punishing run defense all season, and for Knight to walk up and deliver that performance, next year could be even better for him statistically.

2026 Prediction

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

There are several factors that often contribute to a down year after a season of Knight’s caliber. However, at UCLA, he has already avoided many of those pitfalls. As mentioned earlier, Knight will be reunited with his offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, from James Madison.

This just means that Knight's touches should not see a significant decrease. This is exciting for Bruins fans because as soon as he set foot in Westwood, he has already become the most explosive playmaker on the roster.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Overall, we will see a slight decrease in production, not because of him, but due to the diversity of the play calling we could expect next year. UCLA has retained Nico Iamaleava , along with a few notable receiving threats that could elevate the passing game significantly next season.

Next season his stats could break down like this: 175 carries for 1,159, on 6.6 yards per carry. Knight should see an increase in touchdowns with 12 on the season. This level of production should be enough to make UCLA a formidable opponent.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Knight was a massive addition for the Bruins; anything under 1,000 yards would be considered a bad season for him, not bad expectations to say the least. Now it is time for the Bruins to build around him, as it can be inferred that he will be a massive part of the offense.

