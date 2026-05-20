UCLA Could Have Two Players Selected in Next Year's NBA Draft

Mick Cronin is at a pivotal point in his tenure as UCLA's head coach. After arriving in Westwood, Cronin found early success with a memorable Final Four run during the COVID season, guiding the Bruins to the national semifinal as an 11th seed. UCLA came within four seconds of forcing overtime against top overall seed Gonzaga before Jalen Suggs ended the run with a half-court three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs to the national championship game.

Since that moment, the program has not advanced past the Sweet Sixteen, and in each of the past two seasons, the Bruins have been eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Cronin has consistently recruited talented players, whether out of high school (Amari Bailey and Adem Bona) or through the transfer portal ( Tyler Bilodeau. ) The results on the floor, however, have not matched the caliber of the roster he has assembled.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the NBA Draft approaching, UCLA is likely to go another year without a player selected. The 2026 draft class is considered one of the strongest classes in recent memory, which has made it difficult for players on the fringe of draft boards to crack either round. Looking ahead to next year, the situation could be more favorable for the Bruins.

The 2027 class is expected to be a weaker one by comparison, which opens the door for players like Perry and Booker to earn selections that might not have been realistic in this year's deeper talent pool. Both players have the skill sets to make a legitimate case for a draft pick, and here is why.

Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry has been with the Bruins for two seasons, and after a difficult freshman year marked by inconsistent playing time, he emerged as one of the most improved players in the country heading into his sophomore campaign.

Perry arrived at UCLA as a McDonald's All-American, which made his freshman season all the more disappointing. He averaged just over three points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from three-point range, numbers that fell far short of the expectations that came with his recruiting profile.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The sophomore turnaround was significant. Perry came off the bench for the first third of the season before earning a spot in the starting lineup that he never relinquished. He finished the year averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and an impressive 39 percent from three-point range.

He also demonstrated the ability to be a reliable perimeter defender, averaging one steal per game. At 6 feet 4 inches and 190 pounds, Perry has the frame and the skill set to carve out a role at the next level as a catch-and-shoot threat and a capable perimeter defender. In a league that values both of those traits, Perry has a legitimate case to be selected.

Xavier Booker

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Booker had a disappointing first season with the Bruins, but his talent level is not in question, and he remains a player that organizations could reasonably take a chance on in the second round.

Like Perry, Booker arrived at UCLA as a McDonald's All-American and was ranked as a top-10 player in the 2023 recruiting class. His first two seasons at Michigan State did not live up to those expectations, but his time at UCLA showed a player beginning to find his footing. Booker averaged 7.5 points per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from three-point range while also averaging one block per game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The shooting percentages in particular stand out for a player of his size and positional profile. A big who can shoot 43 percent from three and protect the rim is exactly the kind of versatile frontcourt piece that NBA front offices prioritize in the second round. If Booker can demonstrate consistent effort and engagement on both ends of the floor during the pre-draft process, his stock could rise quickly among teams looking for high-upside developmental players.