UCLA Senior Team's Best NBA Draft Hope This Year

UCLA basketball is likely heading toward another year without a first-round NBA Draft selection, and until recently, the program was trending toward going a second consecutive year without a player selected in either round. The last Bruin taken in the draft was Adam Bona, who went 41st overall to the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. The last UCLA player selected in the first round was Jaime Jaquez Jr., who went 13th overall as a lottery pick in the 2023 draft.

Last season did little to change the program's draft profile. The Bruins entered the year ranked 12th in the preseason AP Poll but never returned to that ranking, finishing well short of the expectations that came with that preseason billing.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Now, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports has released his two-round NBA mock draft and has Tyler Bilodeau projected as a late second-round selection, giving UCLA a potential draftee for the first time in two years.

Bilodeau As an NBA Prospect

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bilodeau profiles as a pure stretch forward, a skill set that carries genuine value in the modern NBA. His ability to knock down catch-and-shoot three-pointers at a high rate is the kind of weapon that championship-contending teams actively seek, and a player who can do that consistently will find a place in a rotation and earn meaningful minutes in important games.

O'Connor acknowledges the value of Bilodeau's size and spacing ability but raises legitimate concerns about his offensive creation and defensive reliability at the next level.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) passes the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) defends during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As O'Connor writes, "Bilodeau was one of the most efficient stretch-4s in college basketball. With his 6-7 frame, he could bring real value with his size and spacing ability at the next level. But no one should mistake Bilodeau for Tyler, The Creator, since he rarely takes shots off the dribble or serves as a playmaker for teammates. He also struggles as a defender, which is truly the big question about his ability to make it in the modern NBA."

The numbers support O'Connor's concern. Bilodeau attempted just five dribble jumpers all of last season, which reflects an offensive game that is almost entirely dependent on catch-and-shoot opportunities. In a league where defenders close out quickly and switching schemes takes away open looks, a player who cannot create his own shot will have limited options when the catch-and-shoot is taken away.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau at UCLA

Bilodeau spent his freshman year at Oregon State before entering the transfer portal and committing to UCLA, where he developed into one of the program's more reliable scorers over his final two seasons. The move to Westwood proved to be the right one for his development and his draft stock.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As a senior, Bilodeau posted career highs across the board, averaging 17.6 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from three-point range, while also contributing 5.6 rebounds and one assist per game. He was the primary scoring option for the Bruins throughout the season.

While four other UCLA players averaged double figures in points, none of them demonstrated the consistency or reliability needed to carry the offensive load as the first option on a night-to-night basis. That responsibility fell to Bilodeau, and for the most part, he handled it.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The question now is whether what he did at UCLA translates to the NBA. Efficiency and shooting percentages built on catch-and-shoot opportunities in college do not always hold up against the length and athleticism of professional defenders. If Bilodeau can demonstrate even modest creation ability and improved defensive engagement during the pre-draft process, his stock could rise. If he cannot, his path to a roster spot and meaningful playing time will be narrow.