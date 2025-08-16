How UCLA Transfer OT Became a Leader Without Question
Leadership isn't a trait you can just manufacture out of thin air. It's often built through experience, and that's exactly why transfer redshirt senior offensive tackle Courtland Ford became a leader by default during UCLA's fall camp.
Ford comes to UCLA by way of Kentucky and USC. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Bruins in December 2024. He played in just 15 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons after dealing with a wrist injury that limited him to two games in 2024.
Injuries or not, Ford has played for some of the best teams and in some of the best conferences in college football. And, according to Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, he's easily stepped into a leadership role on the offensive line.
"Leadership," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability, of what Ford has brought to the team. "Somebody that's had experience playing in two different conferences before. Helping guys like Eugene Brooks and the younger guys that are here and some of our freshmen.
"I just really like what our O-line has done. Nobody's complaining, they're excited about their opportunity and they might be at one position one period, the next period they're at another. And they're just trying to make strides and continue to play well."
Foster Cross-Training O-Line
Foster is trying to squeeze everything he can out of his squad while at camp in Costa Mesa, including making his players more versatile at multiple positions.
Look no further than the offensive line, a rather important position group highlighted by returners and transfers that are tasked with protecting the Bruins' new star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
Foster aims to make every offensive lineman more versatile, which is why Akinshilo was taking reps at center the other day, a position reserved for redshirt junior Sam Yoon.
It's not a competition, Foster stressed, but an effort to make every player familiar with each position on the line.
"He was taking snaps in spring also," Foster said during Saturday's media availability. "These guys got to be able to do multiple things. You can't just have one center, Sam just can't be the only center. We have to cross-train the guys.
"I just like that these guys are open to it. Nobody's getting in their feelings, or not necessarily wanting to be a team guy. It was just good, because Garrett [DiGiorgio] can really attest to that. He's played a lot of positions here at UCLA."
