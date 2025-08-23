Is UCLA's Sunseri The Biggest Coordinator Upgrade in CFB?
Before DeShaun Foster could truly take UCLA to the next level, he needed to surround himself with the people who would help him do so, and Tino Sunseri may be the right guy.
The Bruins replaced Eric Bieniemy with new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who spent time with Indiana as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. Bud Elliot, college football insider and co-host of CBS Sports' Cover 3 Podcast, detailed just how good Sunseri and UCLA's offense are going to be this season.
"We're going over," Elliot said, predicting UCLA's win total, which is set at 5.5. "Nebraska gets my award for the biggest offensive coordinator upgrade in the country, but if I had to give a second place, a first runner-up, it would be UCLA. I think [Sunseri is] going to be a massive, massive improvement for UCLA in terms of offensive coaching."
Sunseri brings an expansive offensive scheme to Westwood, and who better to lend it to than star quarterback Nico Iamaleava? Foster felt the Bruins couldn't take the next step under Bieniemy's offense, and he was quite blunt about it.
Foster Slight's UCLA's Past Offensive Philosophy
One of the position groups the second-year head coach is certain will be impacted positively by this offensive shift is the tight ends. After losing Moliki Matavao, plenty of returners are stepping up, and Foster credits Sunseri's new "everything" offense as one of the reasons the position group is going to flourish.
"I think Moliki had a really good year last season," Foster said during last week's media availability. "I just think that we're going to use the tight end any way that we can. But we're just excited about this being a full offense and not just a one-dimensional thing, you know? Just being a full offense that can run the ball and stretch the field."
The Bruins and Bieniemy mutually agreed to part ways at the end of last season, and the former offensive coordinator joined the NFL's Chicago Bears as their running backs coach for the 2025 season.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.