UCLA's Cronin Explains Second-Half Meltdown at Michigan

The UCLA Bruins were swept off the floor against #2 Michigan on the road, losing in blowout fashion by a score of 86-56.

The Bruins only trailed by 2 going into halftime, but were outscored 46-18 by the Wolverines in the second half, leading to the blowout loss. For UCLA, the game was the first of a three-game stretch that also includes matchups with #10 Michigan State, and #8 Illinois coming up. If those two matchups go the way things went against Michigan, it could be a long week for the Bruins.

For at least half of their matchup with Michigan, the Bruins looked like the team they’ve looked like recently. They entered the game winners of seven of their last nine games, and have been competitive in marquee matchups as displayed by their upset win over #4 Purdue last month.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Night and day difference

After the game, head coach Mick Cronin spoke about the difference between the two halves against Michigan.

“We were awful in the second half,” Cronin said. “We were god awful. We couldn’t make wide open — we missed eight unguarded threes. If you’re going to come in here and win, you’ve got to score. That said, we’ve got some guys that won’t pass the ball, that’s frustrating. We have some guys that have no interest. This is the worst second half defensive field goal percentage in my career. I don’t have to look it up, I can promise you that.”

“It’s not like I forgot how to coach defense,” he added. “Now, [Michigan is] really good. They’re really good, but I’d be really good too if I was shooting layups. I’d probably shoot a high percentage. We missed some wide open shots, you’re going to have to make double digit threes to beat them.”

Perhaps the only positive to emerge from the loss was the return of Skyy Clark, who had missed the previous 10 games due to injury. Clark scored 8 points on 2-4 shooting in the loss in 16 minutes. As he continues to get his rhythm back, it’ll only make the Bruins better as they head into the last stretch of the season before Selection Sunday.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After being embarrassed in Ann Arbor, the Bruins will be up to the task over their next two games as previously mentioned. Being a team that is barely clinging on to NCAA Tournament hopes, they’ll need strong performances to end the season and get back to the tournament.

