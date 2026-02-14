Why UCLA's Dailey Spotlights Defense Entering Michigan

The UCLA Bruins have been much better of late, and it’s all started with their defensive intensity.

The Bruins have won seven of their last nine games, and have been impressive on the defensive end in those matchups. They’ve allowed 73 points or less in each of their seven wins, and allowed over 86 in both of their losses, showing a clear correlation with their defense leading to wins.

Turnovers and tough shots

They’ve done a good job at forcing turnovers, and forcing opponents into difficult shots. As a result of their increased pressure on that end of the floor, the Bruins are now 17-7 overall, and 9-4 in Big Ten play after a bumpy start to the season. Their defense has also helped them get back on the nation’s radar as a potential at-large team for the NCAA Tournament.

One of those players that has helped give the Bruins a boost defensively is Eric Dailey Jr. The 6-foot-8 guard is already one of UCLA’s top options offensively, averaging 11.3 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor, but lately he’s been turning up the pressure defensively, using his size and versatility to guard numerous positions on the floor.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) and guard Zoom Diallo (5) look for a rebound the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dailey is catalyst

Dailey talked about his heightened defensive pressure, and the impact it has had during the team’s hot streak.

“Defense leads to offense,” Dailey said. “Whenever I can do something good for the team, that’s all I’m about. It really doesn't matter what I’m doing personally, as long as we get a W at the end of the day, I’m going to be straight regardless.”

UCLA has been able to survive the loss of Skyy Clark over the past month thanks in large part to their defensive effort. Clark is averaging over 13 points per game, and is usually one of the Bruins’ top defenders on the perimeter. UCLA’s depth pieces have stepped up in his absence, and with Clark on the way back sooner rather than later, the Bruins will only become an even better team on both ends when he returns.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins enter a pivotal stretch of games heading into the final weeks of the regular season. They currently face a three-game stretch of #2 Michigan on the road, #10 Michigan State on the road, and #8 Illinois at home. If the Bruins want to prove to the country that they can be serious by the time March rolls around, they’ll need strong performances in these matchups.

