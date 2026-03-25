Cronin Talks UCLA's Booker’s Impact Despite NCAA Tournament Defeat
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The UCLA Bruins were knocked out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the hands of the UConn Huskies by a score of 73-57, but they were able to get positive contributions out of one of their reserves throughout the tournament.
In light of Tyler Bilodeau’s knee injury during the Big Ten Tournament, Xavier Booker got bumped up the depth chart while Bilodeau sat out. Replacing Bilodeau’s production isn’t easy, as he was the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, but Booker did a solid job filling the role.
Xavier Booker Stepped Up
In two NCAA Tournament games, Booker averaged 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game for the Bruins. His ability to step up is what got UCLA to the second round, and despite the loss, it could be a positive trend going into next season — provided Booker remains in Westwood.
On the season, Booker averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He spent two years at Michigan State — only seeing sparse action — before transferring to UCLA before this season. His ability to defend the rim at a high level, while also being a floor spacer at 6-foot-11, has made him a dynamic piece in UCLA’s offense and has helped him break out in his first real minutes of action this season.
Booker averaged over a block per game and shot 55 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range this season.
After their defeat in the NCAA Tournament to UConn, head coach Mick Cronin talked about Booker’s development and how crucial he was in the postseason for the Bruins.
- “It’s been a good year for him to get better,” Cronin said. “He sat on the bench for two years. Playing 32 minutes versus playing six minutes, or no minutes — last year, he didn’t get in [Michigan State’s] Big Ten Tournament games, or their NCAA Tournament games, didn’t get in. Now, he’s playing 32 minutes, so he’s come a long way. Great kid. He’s come a long way, learning how to push himself.”
Question Marks Surronding UCLA's Offseason
The Bruins will have their hands full this offseason. Bilodeau and Donovan Dent are likely to depart in the offseason after exercising their options, which, ironically, could open up playing time for Booker if he returns. Skyy Clark is also attempting to earn another year of eligibility, which could also impact UCLA’s plans in the transfer portal.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.