Cronin Talks UCLA's Booker’s Impact Despite NCAA Tournament Defeat

The UCLA Bruins were knocked out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the hands of the UConn Huskies by a score of 73-57, but they were able to get positive contributions out of one of their reserves throughout the tournament.

In light of Tyler Bilodeau’s knee injury during the Big Ten Tournament , Xavier Booker got bumped up the depth chart while Bilodeau sat out. Replacing Bilodeau’s production isn’t easy, as he was the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, but Booker did a solid job filling the role.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker Stepped Up

In two NCAA Tournament games, Booker averaged 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game for the Bruins. His ability to step up is what got UCLA to the second round, and despite the loss, it could be a positive trend going into next season — provided Booker remains in Westwood.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On the season, Booker averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He spent two years at Michigan State — only seeing sparse action — before transferring to UCLA before this season. His ability to defend the rim at a high level, while also being a floor spacer at 6-foot-11, has made him a dynamic piece in UCLA’s offense and has helped him break out in his first real minutes of action this season.

Booker averaged over a block per game and shot 55 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range this season.

UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) looks on before a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After their defeat in the NCAA Tournament to UConn, head coach Mick Cronin talked about Booker’s development and how crucial he was in the postseason for the Bruins.

“It’s been a good year for him to get better,” Cronin said. “He sat on the bench for two years. Playing 32 minutes versus playing six minutes, or no minutes — last year, he didn’t get in [Michigan State’s] Big Ten Tournament games, or their NCAA Tournament games, didn’t get in. Now, he’s playing 32 minutes, so he’s come a long way. Great kid. He’s come a long way, learning how to push himself.”

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

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