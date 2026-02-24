5 Bold UCLA Predictions in Cross-Town Clash With USC

After a strong all-around performance against Illinois, the Bruins are looking to deliver a similar showing against rival USC.

UCLA needs a complete game against USC. Even after wins over Illinois and Purdue, the Bruins are still viewed as a fringe tournament team. Every win from this point forward strengthens their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Trent Perry | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Trent Perry should have another solid performance. He has shown the ability to hit shots in key moments, which is all you can ask from a player of his caliber. UCLA has contributors across the roster, and Perry simply cannot be a net negative.

However, with how crowded UCLA’s guard rotation has become since Skyy Clark returned from injury, Perry may not see high shot volume. Still, he can be expected to shoot efficiently on the opportunities he does get.

Prediction: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent was outstanding against Illinois, finishing with 13 points and an impressive 15 assists. That type of performance was not only helpful — it was necessary. If Dent can come close to replicating it against USC, UCLA will be in a strong position.

The biggest emphasis for Dent in this matchup should be his facilitation. He proved against Illinois that he can be one of the most dynamic floor generals in college basketball. With so much scoring talent around him, trusting his teammates will be key.

Prediction: 10 PTS, 8 AST, 2 REB

Skyy Clark | G

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives past Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark remains a wildcard. His production can vary, but when his shot is falling early, UCLA becomes a much more dangerous team. If he finds rhythm, he must maintain that consistency throughout the game.

As mentioned, Perry may see limited volume, which could shift more opportunities to Clark. As a near 50% 3-point shooter, Clark brings a skill set that few on the roster can replicate. If he scores consistently, UCLA could take control of this game.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 1 AST, 1 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) goes to the floor for a loose ball in front of Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. had a breakout performance against Illinois, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds — both team highs in the upset win. While it may be difficult to replicate that exact output, another strong showing would put UCLA in a great position.

Like in the Illinois game, Dailey Jr. needs to be UCLA’s top rebounder. His presence in the paint gives the Bruins an advantage that few others can provide. Expect him to be active on the glass against USC.

Prediction: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau has been UCLA’s most consistent player this season. Against Illinois, he scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including two 3-pointers, while adding four rebounds. If he can maintain that level of efficiency, UCLA should be in control.

Bilodeau has the ability to perform even when defenses key in on him. If he can overcome that attention and stay productive, there is a strong chance he reaches the 20-point mark and leads UCLA to another key win.

Prediction: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST

UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .