Bruins' Starters Got Grades All Over Curve in Tuesday Win

The Bruins defeated USC, 81-62, in convincing fashion.

A major reason for UCLA’s success in this matchup was the play of several key individuals. While these performances may not be consistent moving forward, they represent a strong step in the right direction with the NCAA Tournament approaching.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket past Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Starting with Trent Perry, it was clear he needed to be an efficient scorer given UCLA’s crowded backcourt with Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark. He delivered, shooting 6-of-9 from the field for 13 points.

What stood out most was how he scored — attacking the rim frequently rather than relying on his usual 3-point shooting.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This was arguably Donovan Dent’s best game of the season and one of the strongest individual performances by a Bruin this year. Not only did he score effectively, but he also created opportunities for others, finishing with seven assists.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of his performance was his 3-point shooting. Entering the game, Dent had not made a 3-pointer in his previous four outings and was shooting below 20% from beyond the arc this season. If he can maintain that confidence, UCLA will be in a strong position moving forward.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) hits the floor as he tries to drive past UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark had a rough game against USC. At this point, it was expected he would return to his pre-injury form, but he finished with just four points and four fouls. While his physicality is valuable, UCLA needs more scoring production from him.

This type of performance is not entirely out of character for Clark, who has had inconsistent stretches this season. If he can bounce back against Minnesota, UCLA will be in a much better position.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) grabs the rebound over Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr . had a difficult outing and for that he earns an F. After scoring 20 points against Illinois, he managed just one point in this game. A player of his caliber cannot afford to be a non-factor. UCLA’s success heavily depends on his consistency moving forward.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket defended by Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Finally, Tyler Bilodeau was a strong presence in the paint. His nine rebounds highlighted his ability to anchor the interior. While his scoring was limited, it is not a major concern. Bilodeau has consistently proven to be one of UCLA’s most reliable scorers — this simply was not his night, as Dent took over offensively.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

