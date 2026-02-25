Bruins' Starters Got Grades All Over Curve in Tuesday Win
In this story:
The Bruins defeated USC, 81-62, in convincing fashion.
A major reason for UCLA’s success in this matchup was the play of several key individuals. While these performances may not be consistent moving forward, they represent a strong step in the right direction with the NCAA Tournament approaching.
Starting with Trent Perry, it was clear he needed to be an efficient scorer given UCLA’s crowded backcourt with Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark. He delivered, shooting 6-of-9 from the field for 13 points.
What stood out most was how he scored — attacking the rim frequently rather than relying on his usual 3-point shooting.
This was arguably Donovan Dent’s best game of the season and one of the strongest individual performances by a Bruin this year. Not only did he score effectively, but he also created opportunities for others, finishing with seven assists.
Perhaps the most surprising aspect of his performance was his 3-point shooting. Entering the game, Dent had not made a 3-pointer in his previous four outings and was shooting below 20% from beyond the arc this season. If he can maintain that confidence, UCLA will be in a strong position moving forward.
Skyy Clark had a rough game against USC. At this point, it was expected he would return to his pre-injury form, but he finished with just four points and four fouls. While his physicality is valuable, UCLA needs more scoring production from him.
This type of performance is not entirely out of character for Clark, who has had inconsistent stretches this season. If he can bounce back against Minnesota, UCLA will be in a much better position.
Eric Dailey Jr. had a difficult outing and for that he earns an F. After scoring 20 points against Illinois, he managed just one point in this game. A player of his caliber cannot afford to be a non-factor. UCLA’s success heavily depends on his consistency moving forward.
Finally, Tyler Bilodeau was a strong presence in the paint. His nine rebounds highlighted his ability to anchor the interior. While his scoring was limited, it is not a major concern. Bilodeau has consistently proven to be one of UCLA’s most reliable scorers — this simply was not his night, as Dent took over offensively.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.