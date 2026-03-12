Donovan Dent's Potential UCLA Legacy Begins vs Rutgers

Donovan Dent has the opportunity to rank among some of the best Bruins in recent memory if he can have a very successful postseason.

By far, Donovan Dent is UCLA’s best player when he is hot. While that sentiment is true in many ways, Dent has been up and down throughout the season, which has caused a lot of questions to surround his play. However, recently, he has found a stride that could place him among some of the top Bruins.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket while guarded by Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) and guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If Dent can have a massive game against Rutgers, the stage will be set for him to take the tournament by storm. Following a win against Rutgers, he will have the opportunity to lead UCLA in a potential upset against Michigan State. Of course, that is much easier said than done.

In the first matchup against Rutgers this season, Dent had a very solid game. He scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting along with 11 assists. Dent has been very volatile since then, but he has shown that his ceiling is as high as any player in the nation.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans and cheerleaders react after UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) scoring the winning basket in overtime against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In the last seven games since Rutgers, Dent is averaging 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and a staggering 8.7 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range. His numbers are somewhat skewed following two sub-four-point performances against Minnesota and Nebraska.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If those two games are removed, Dent would be averaging 17 points per game along with 2.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting 49% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. That level of play has helped push UCLA into serious contention conversations.

If Dent can show that level of consistency throughout the Big Ten Tournament , UCLA’s odds of making a deep run increase significantly. His skill set provides UCLA with offensive production that is simply second to none. Dent is capable — he just needs to show it.

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin stands with guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The most recent notable Bruin to leave his mark on the tournament was Jaime Jaquez Jr. In his final season in the blue and gold, he averaged 17.8 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field. Dent’s ceiling could reach a similar level of impact.

During the 2022–23 season, Jaquez Jr. helped lead UCLA to the Sweet 16, where the Bruins narrowly lost to No. 3 seed Gonzaga. While UCLA as a whole may not be as strong as that 2023 team, Dent still can push this team forward if he can maintain steady play.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Dent has the résumé and the potential to be UCLA’s hero throughout the postseason. It all starts with a strong performance against Rutgers, a team UCLA handled without many issues back in February.