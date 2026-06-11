The Biggest Changes in UCLA's Rivalry Game This Year

The Bruins are going to need to dive deep into every single one of their matchups this year to improve their record after winning only three games last year, and that means already looking into how rosters have changed since they last faced their opponents.

There were changes to the receiving corps and kicking room for the Maryland Terrapins, which UCLA was able to edge out by three points last year, and is hoping to do so again.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles against Wisconsin on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 23-10.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Usat Wisconsin Vs Maryland Football 110522 2224 Ttm | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some similar things happened to the Michigan State Spartans in the receiving room, and they also have a new quarterback at the helm who might make the Bruins' hope of causing a repeat blowout difficult.

But the final rematch from last year is the most important in Westwood, as it's the rivalry game between UCLA and the USC Trojans , and there have been some big-name changes in the offseason.

The Biggest Name Off the Team

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the Trojans have sent some heavy hitters to the NFL in recent years, they possibly sent their biggest name of the past few years in this year's draft to the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded up to pick wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Lemon was by far and away one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, and after being picked high in the first round, it was clear that USC had a massive hole to fill on its roster, and it wouldn't be easy to fill it in one year.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, just like the Terrapins and the Spartans, but on a larger scale, UCLA will need to watch out for who tries to take Lemon's place and what changes to the offensive scheme come with that.

If they don't, then their season might end with a momentum-killing slump, which would be incredibly dangerous going into a potential bowl game or playoff berth.

A Smaller, But Still Dangerous Change

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry did not have the biggest impact for the Trojans during his time there, but he was a consistent player who did not let up, and that kind of player is someone players would remember going into a rematch.

However, without him returning to the bout by going to the NFL, UCLA will need to keep an eye out for those taking his place, so they are not rattled by the time they hit deep into a close game, get tired, and are more prone to mistakes.