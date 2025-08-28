All Bruins

Foster Reveals He Was 'Scared' During First UCLA Season

The second-year Bruins head coach feels everything is different the second time around.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
DeShaun Foster's second year as UCLA's head coach comes to its long-anticipated start on Saturday against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. This time around is different.

"Oh, I was scared," Foster said on Wednesday about the difference between entering his first and second year as coach. "I've never been scared on the football field, but it was a nervous feeling just because it was brand new and I had never been in that position. I'm nowhere near where we were last year. I feel pretty good."

Foster opened his first game as a head coach with a win, but proceeded to lose the next five. However, a hot finish to the season gave him hope, and the addition of Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, among other notable additions in the portal, primes him for a big second year.

Utah presents the perfect storm for Foster and his Bruins -- an opponent they aren't favored against at home with the potential to put the word out that UCLA is going to turn things around. That's why we think Week 1 is their most important game of the season.

Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game

UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?

A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.

Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.

It all starts with Week 1.

