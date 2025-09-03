Foster Turns Attention Towards Critical UCLA Position Group
UCLA came out of their 43-10 loss to Utah to open the season with more problems than they might have gone into it optically. But I'm sure few would have projected the Bruins' rushing attack to be as bad as it was in the loss.
DeShaun Foster addressed his offense's weakest link last season by bolstering his backfield with Cal and Utah transfers Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods, but against Utah, Thomas, Woods and Bruins returnee Jalen Berger rushed for just 37 yards on 15 rushes combined, stalling any potential offensive momentum Nico Iamaleava could conjure up on talent alone.
At practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup against UNLV, Foster was seen instructing his running backs personally. Woods spoke to the media about it on Tuesday, and what he's learned from his head coach and former NFL running back.
"He was showing us our pass pro," Woods said. "Giving us some more technique for our pass pro, so we could pick it up better.
"I've learned a lot. I learned, being a football player, just the game. Showing us the game. Showing us what we can improve on."
UCLA getting the ground game going will be integral and raising its offensive ceiling, and after Woods' spark plug performance against Utah, his talent may be needed against the Rebels.
Anthony Woods Due For Promotion?
Against his former team, no less, Woods came in as UCLA's third-string running back, behind Jalen Berger and Jaivian Thomas, but came out of the game as much more.
Yes, the Bruins' rushing attack wasn't there, but Woods' three rushes for 13 yards were memorable. He also led the team with 48 receiving yards on three receptions, one of which was a 19-yard touchdown.
Another reception saw him destroy a Utes defender on a truck. Foster deemed Woods a "sleeper" heading into the season, but he may be the Bruins' most important back moving forward.
