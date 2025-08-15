Foster Weighs in on UCLA Backup QB Battle
UCLA's starting quarterback is one of the surest things going ahead of the season following an offseason of major turnover at all levels. But who is going to back up Nico Iamaleava?
During Wednesday's media availability, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster updated us on how the battle is going.
"It's progressing, it's still open," Foster said on the battle for No. 2. "There's four guys back there trying to put their best foot forward for that opportunity. Tino [Sunseri]'s mix and matching and rotating them just to find out who can play and who's being resilient and taking advantage of their reps."
Much like last time he was posed to question on how the battle is going, Foster refused to divulge names.
"Mostly just to see who is able to command, perform, get the best out of their reps, really," Foster said at the beginning of fall camp in Costa Mesa. "It's a lot of young guys that haven't had any game experience, so we're just going to put them through the ringer, and I'm excited about that."
With that being said, let's take a look at some contenders for that backup quarterback role:
Pierce Clarkson, Redshirt Sophomore
Clarkson comes to UCLA by way of Ole Miss. He was the No. 128 quarterback in the transfer portal despite not finding much of an avenue to playing time with the Rebels. Nonetheless, the former four-star high school recruit is coming back to SoCal and may be good enough to back up Iamaleava.
Luke Duncan, Redshirt Sophomore
Duncan returns to the Bruins after backing up Ethan Garbers last season and not seeing the field at all. Following Garbers' departure, it was widely presumed Duncan would be a prime contender for the starting gig. That was, of course, before the Iamaleava's came into town. Nonetheless, Duncan is still a prominent contender for the second-string.
Madden Iamaleava, Freshman
Madden came to Westwood on the heels of his older brother making the move. Iamaleava was actually at Arkansas' spring practices as a true freshman commit before leaving and joining his brother in Westwood. He is a four-star quarterback for the class of 2025, which comfortably puts him at No. 4 despite likely redshirting this season.
Henry Hasselbeck, Redshirt Freshman
Hasselbeck committed to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. He was one of the few UCLA quarterbacks dissuaded from transferring among the bolstering of the position via the transfer portal. He is slotted here due to his experience with the program already.
Of the four names listed above, I'd say Iamaleava's younger brother, Madden, has the least chance. However, reports from Arkansas' spring camp, which Iamaleava attended, revealed that he was slotted as the third-string quarterback as a true freshman.
