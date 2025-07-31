Who is UCLA's Backup QB?
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster didn't mince words in his praise for transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was immediately penciled in as a day one starter when he transferred to Westwood.
The question now, after one day of fall camp, is: who will be his backup?
Foster, without divulging names, shared what he expects out of a backup once fall camp is over.
"Mostly just to see who is able to command, perform, get the best out of their reps, really," Foster said. "It's a lot of young guys that haven't had any game experience, so we're just going to put them through the ringer, and I'm excited about that."
With that being said, let's take a look at some contenders for that backup quarterback role:
Pierce Clarkson, Redshirt Sophomore
Clarkson comes to UCLA by way of Ole Miss. He was the No. 128 quarterback in the transfer portal despite not finding much of an avenue to playing time with the Rebels. Nonetheless, the former four-star high school recruit is coming back to SoCal and may be good enough to back up Iamaleava.
Luke Duncan, Redshirt Sophomore
Duncan returns to the Bruins after backing up Ethan Garbers last season and not seeing the field at all. Following Garbers' departure, it was widely presumed Duncan would be a prime contender for the starting gig. That was, of course, before the Iamaleava's came into town. Nonetheless, Duncan is still a prominent contender for the second-string.
Madden Iamaleava, Freshman
Madden came to Westwood on the heels of his older brother making the move. Iamaleava was actually at Arkansas' spring practices as a true freshman commit before leaving and joining his brother in Westwood. He is a four-star quarterback for the class of 2025, which comfortably puts him at No. 4 despite likely redshirting this season.
Henry Hasselbeck, Redshirt Freshman
Hasselbeck committed to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. He was one of the few UCLA quarterbacks dissuaded from transferring among the bolstering of the position via the transfer portal. He is slotted here due to his experience with the program already.
Of the four names listed above, I'd say Iamaleava's younger brother, Madden, has the least chance. However, reports from Arkansas' spring camp, which Iamaleava attended, revealed that he was slotted as the third-string quarterback as a true freshman.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and stay up to date on everything happening in and out of the camp for the next month!
Please let us know your thoughts on UCLA holding camp off-site when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.