Who is UCLA's Backup QB?

DeShaun Foster gave insight into what he's looking for in a player to back up Nico Iamaleava.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster hugs quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) as time runs out during a Bruins victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster didn't mince words in his praise for transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was immediately penciled in as a day one starter when he transferred to Westwood.

The question now, after one day of fall camp, is: who will be his backup?

Foster, without divulging names, shared what he expects out of a backup once fall camp is over.

"Mostly just to see who is able to command, perform, get the best out of their reps, really," Foster said. "It's a lot of young guys that haven't had any game experience, so we're just going to put them through the ringer, and I'm excited about that."

With that being said, let's take a look at some contenders for that backup quarterback role:

Pierce Clarkson, Redshirt Sophomore

Clarkson comes to UCLA by way of Ole Miss. He was the No. 128 quarterback in the transfer portal despite not finding much of an avenue to playing time with the Rebels. Nonetheless, the former four-star high school recruit is coming back to SoCal and may be good enough to back up Iamaleava.

Luke Duncan, Redshirt Sophomore

Duncan returns to the Bruins after backing up Ethan Garbers last season and not seeing the field at all. Following Garbers' departure, it was widely presumed Duncan would be a prime contender for the starting gig. That was, of course, before the Iamaleava's came into town. Nonetheless, Duncan is still a prominent contender for the second-string.

Madden Iamaleava, Freshman

Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava is under pressure by St. Bonaventure's Jacob Moraga as he fires a pass during the first quarter of the Seraphs' 24-21 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ventura High's Larrabee Stadium. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Madden came to Westwood on the heels of his older brother making the move. Iamaleava was actually at Arkansas' spring practices as a true freshman commit before leaving and joining his brother in Westwood. He is a four-star quarterback for the class of 2025, which comfortably puts him at No. 4 despite likely redshirting this season.

Henry Hasselbeck, Redshirt Freshman

Hasselbeck committed to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. He was one of the few UCLA quarterbacks dissuaded from transferring among the bolstering of the position via the transfer portal. He is slotted here due to his experience with the program already.

Of the four names listed above, I'd say Iamaleava's younger brother, Madden, has the least chance. However, reports from Arkansas' spring camp, which Iamaleava attended, revealed that he was slotted as the third-string quarterback as a true freshman.

