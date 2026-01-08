Top 3 Offensive Bruins Heading Into 2026

The Bruins' expectations are sky-high in year one under Bob Chesney; these same expectations can only be met if these players have a great offensive campaign.

UCLA did not have the best offense showing this season, to say the least. Nico Iamaleava struggled to be the same player from Tennessee; the run game was simply abysmal, and the wide receivers' room was subpar. It is clear Chesney will not settle for mediocrity, so we will see new players on this list.

Nico Iamaleava | QB

The return of Iamaleava for the 2026 season was the best news this offseason, behind the hiring of Bob Chesney. Nico Iamaleava offers high level play and familiarity for the Bruins, something that will be huge in Chesney's inaugural season.

This season, Iamaleava put up 1,938 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. Rushing-wise, Iamaelava was great, rushing for 505 yards (led team), as well as four rushing touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry.

Wayne Knight | RB

Easily the biggest win in the transfer portal for the Bruins, and it is not even February. Wayne Knight offers the skill set that the Bruins desperately needed this season. This season, Knight ranked 7th in the nation in rushing yards. If his arrival were earlier, the Bruins would have been bowl-bound by week six.

This season Knight put up 1,373 rushing yards on 6.6 rushing yards with nine touchdowns. His 1,373 rushing yards was more that than all of the Bruins running backs combined. His arrival will instantly inject a new dimension to what has been a very dry Bruins offense.

Leland Smith | WR

After losing Kwazi Gilmer in the portal, the Bruins are without a No. 1 option at wide receiver. This is where Leland Smith comes in. A 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver from San Jose State, Smith offers the physicals to be one of the biggest offensive threats currently rostered.

This season with the Spartans, Smith recorded 43 catches on 688 receiving yards, along with three touchdowns. His efforts would have placed him as the Bruins No. 1 receiver in 2025, something that would have helped Iamaleava. With a full offseason the sky is the limit for Smith in Westwood.

The Bruins should be set to have a massive turn around, and it has become clear the Chesney does not mess around with the transfer portal, as two of the players on this list will have a massive impact day one.

