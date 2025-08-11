How Ben Perry is Standing Out in UCLA's Deep Linebacker Room
Of all the position groups on UCLA's roster that underwent massive turnover in the transfer portal, the Bruins linebacker room is probably the deepest of them all.
After losing Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano to the NFL draft, two prominent returners and two promising transfers headline the group poised to replace that NFL production.
One of those transfers is Ben Perry. Previously a safety, Perry brings a unique and versatile skillset that separates him from others at the position, and DeShaun Foster is taking note.
"Ben Perry's doing a great job," Foster said at Saturday's camp media availability. "He probably had two sacks the last practice, he's coming in on his own. Doing a really good job on special teams. He's coming to his own and continuously working hard, that's the thing.
"That linebacker room is a stacked room, so it's just good to see that guys are finding ways to help the team and get on the field."
Perry's experience as a safety, according to Foster, is really separating him from the group.
"He has a background of doing a lot of things," he added. "Playing safety, playing linebacker, rushing off the edge. So, he has a good skillset and we want to try to maximize as much as we can."
Foster Says LBs Are UCLA's Deepest Room
Amidst all the appearances at Big Ten Media days, Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. One of the position groups that piqued Foster's interest ahead of the offseason was UCLA's linebackers.
"It's probably one of our deepest rooms," the second-year head coach told Cook after he detailed that the Bruins are still solid at the position despite major losses like Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger to the NFL.
"It's pretty hard for Scott [White] to recruit in this class right now because guys are like, 'there's too many guys.' That's a good problem to have, but we've got to want to just keep going. We have the right type of kids because they want to get developed."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.