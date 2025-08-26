UCLA Staying Home in Latest Bowl Game Projection
Ahead of DeShaun Foster's second year at the helm in Westwood, UCLA's baseline goal this season is to improve on last season's 5-7 record and make it to a bowl game.
The Bruins haven't been to a bowl game since taking on Boise State in the LA Bowl in 2023, a game in which they won 35-22.
USA Today released its preseason college football playoff and bowl projections, and College Sports editor Erick Smith has the Bruins taking on the Broncos in the LA Bowl yet again this season. The LA Bowl takes place on Dec. 13 this year.
A bowl game is a realistic goal for UCLA this season, but six wins -- a one-win improvement on last year -- should be the floor goal for Foster and the Bruins this year. Behind the addition of star Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, UCLA should have its sights set on seven or eight wins.
UCLA Moves Up in FPI Rankings
The UCLA Bruins haven't even taken the field and they are already moving up the college football ranks in ESPN's updated College Football Power Index after Week 0.
The Bruins moved up one spot in the rankings to No. 51 in the nation. This rise came as a result of Dan Mullen's UNLV Rebels (1-0) narrowly defeating FCS Idaho State, 38-31, on Saturday. The Rebels, despite winning, dropped 12 spots on ESPN's rankings, where they were previously 50th.
This is something of note for the Bruins, as they were widely projected to be underdogs against Mullen's Rebels in the second game of the season. If the Bruins are the improved team many think they are, the UNLV matchup can be more than just a non-conference toss-up.
Before Saturday, ESPN gave UCLA a 41.9% chance to beat UNLV when they play them in Week 2. After the data update, the Bruins are now projected to win with 51.5% odds.
