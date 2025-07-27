Inside Deshaun Foster’s Thoughts on Every UCLA Coach
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster made the rounds at Big Ten Media Days and left fans and public media with a better taste in their mouths than he did last year at this time.
Amidst all the appearances, Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. During the interview, the second-year head coach took time to acknoledge his coaching staff and detail how each coach impacts winning at UCLA.
With that being said, here's what he had to say about various coaches on his revamped staff.
- Tino Sunseri, Offensive Coordinator: "Was at Indiana last season. We've had a previous relationship; his dad was my D-line coach in Carolina. So I've known him since he was like 11 or 12 years old. It was just amazing to see what kind of coach he's grown into. [I'm] excited about him because he's really excited, and he's a young coach, so he wants to be successful. And he's going to do everything that he can to do that."
- Andy Kwon, Offensive Line Coach: "Huge. Played the game; played at the highest level. But he really values coaching. And he values development. He understands that they're not finished products. So that's the main thing. I love that about Andy."
- Jerry Neuheisel, Tight Ends Coach: "We kept Jerry with our tight ends. He's doing a great job there. Hudson [Habermehl], 250-plus, running fast. His catching radius is huge because he's so long. Losing him last season; that was big. It was a huge loss for us."
- Burl Toler III, Wide Receivers Coach: "He's just done a good job at developing guys."
- A.J. Steward, Running Backs Coach: "Was somebody that we've been clinicing with each other since he was at Rice and I was at Texas Tech. He did a great job at Oregon State when he was there. Did a great job at Kansas last season. He's another one that hangs his hat on development. I just like that guys what want to get in there and get their hands dirty."
- Ikaika Malloe, Defensive Coordinator: "Amazing job [last year]. All of those five games that we won, we won those because our defense kept us in it. Just great that he was able to come back."
- Demetrice Martin, Secondary Coach: "Coach 'Meat', he was here with me for the first stint with Coach Mora. I just love the way that he coaches, demands, how he holds kids accountable."
- Gabe Lynn, Safeties Coach: "Another young coach. We got him from Colorado. He's doing a great job in recruiting, also. He has three or four guys committed just at [the] safety position. I just love that my coaches really understand the value of recruiting and are competing at it."
- Scott White, Linebackers Coach: "Great linebacker coach. He does a great job. elevated him to associate coach."
- Jethro Franklin, Defensive Line Coach: "We were able to bring in the old fox. Coach Franklin was our d-line coach here when I played. He has a lot of energy. He has coached in the pros. We were able to get him from Fresno State. Just looking forward to it because he has a lot of knowledge. he can actually bring some of his NFL guys back around."
