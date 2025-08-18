Foster Ecstatic to Have 'Top Caliber Player' Back for Bruins
One of the most important factors to being successful as a coach is the health of your players. And UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster is admittedly thrilled to have Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl back and healthy in his second season.
Habermehl suffered a brutal ACL and meniscus tear last spring, which kept him out of the entire 2024 season. Foster detailed his journey back and the excitement to have an integral offensive weapon back on the field.
"Just huge for Huddy," Foster said during Saturday's media availability. "It's all about him just trusting his knee. It was an unfortunate situation at that time, but I'm kind of happy now that I have him back in year two. A top-caliber player like he is. He has a high ceiling. Has a huge catching radius, fearless blocker.
"It's not going to be a big drop off from Moliki [Matavao], going to Hudson. We're excited about that and just glad that he's back. He's somebody that has been here a few years, so he's a leader on and off the field."
In 2023, Habermehl caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In the season prior, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In his final season of eligibility, Habermehl is looking to return and impact the Bruins' offense.
Habermehl's Emotional Return
Through an intense physical and emotional recovery, UCLA's season opener against Utah on Aug. 30 is going to be one of the most emotional days of his collegiate career.
"When we were at the Spring Showcase at the Rose Bowl, I kind of soaked it in, realizing I'm finally going to be able to run out there for Utah," Habermehl said Saturday on how much thought he's given to his first game back. "It was a long, long season being away from the team, on the sideline, not suiting up. It was a lot of mental battles and obstacles, physical, too.
"I'm just really excited. I know it's going to be an emotional day. But I think it's going to be emotional in a positive way."
