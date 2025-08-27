The Biggest Challenge Facing UCLA's Defense vs Utah
The UCLA Bruins open up DeShaun Foster's second season at the helm against the Utah Utes at The Rose Bowl on Saturday.
The Bruins are well-acquainted with Kyle Whittingham's Utes, having faced them just two seasons ago when they were Pac-12 foes. The familiarity gives Foster a good idea of what his defense's biggest challenge will be -- a strong offensive line.
"They have a really good o-line, so we're going against probably one of the top o-lines in the country," Foster said of his confidence in the Bruins' defensive line during Monday's media availability. "Just in ability and seniors. I think these guys got their hands full and they're looking forward to this challenge. Because if you can step up and play against these guys, we should be able to play against anybody."
Foster is more optimistic about his defensive line's ability to penetrate the offensive line than he was in prior years. Headlined by veteran returners at defensive tackle and quality transfers on the edges, the second-year coach detailed who has been standing out in camp.
"Gary [Smith III] for sure," Foster said. "Gary, Keanu [Williams], I would say Siale [Taupaki] with the d-tackles. Edges; Anthony Jones, Kechaun [Bennett], and my youngsters are really good, Scott Taylor and JuJu [Walls]."
Smith, Williams, Taupaki Setting Defensive Foundation
The defensive line has been a point of emphasis for UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe ahead of the 2025 season.
A position group staunch with tenured returners, Malloe believes three tackles, Gary Smith III, Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams are setting the foundation for the Bruins' defense this season.
Smith and Williams are returning from injuries that kept them out of the brunt of last season. In a sit-down interview with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth for B1G Network's behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp, Malloe talked about their impact this season, and what more he wants to accomplish in training camp.
"Really get the rust off of those two," Malloe said. "The good thing is they knew a lot of what we've taught already. So there's no re-learning things. They're kind of readjusting to what was and what is. And then, gaining their confidence back. ... For them to get over that hump, that's what I'm really trying to accomplish.
"Siale has been awesome. He's found his niche in terms of where he fits in with those [two] guys, and the foundation will be those three."
