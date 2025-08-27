All Bruins

The Biggest Challenge Facing UCLA's Defense vs Utah

DeShaun Foster details an early test for the Bruins' defense against the Utes' offensive line.

Connor Moreno

Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Mikey Matthews (81) runs after a catch against the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Mikey Matthews (81) runs after a catch against the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins open up DeShaun Foster's second season at the helm against the Utah Utes at The Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The Bruins are well-acquainted with Kyle Whittingham's Utes, having faced them just two seasons ago when they were Pac-12 foes. The familiarity gives Foster a good idea of what his defense's biggest challenge will be -- a strong offensive line.

UCL
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) lines up with the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

"They have a really good o-line, so we're going against probably one of the top o-lines in the country," Foster said of his confidence in the Bruins' defensive line during Monday's media availability. "Just in ability and seniors. I think these guys got their hands full and they're looking forward to this challenge. Because if you can step up and play against these guys, we should be able to play against anybody."

Foster is more optimistic about his defensive line's ability to penetrate the offensive line than he was in prior years. Headlined by veteran returners at defensive tackle and quality transfers on the edges, the second-year coach detailed who has been standing out in camp.

"Gary [Smith III] for sure," Foster said. "Gary, Keanu [Williams], I would say Siale [Taupaki] with the d-tackles. Edges; Anthony Jones, Kechaun [Bennett], and my youngsters are really good, Scott Taylor and JuJu [Walls]."

Smith, Williams, Taupaki Setting Defensive Foundation

UCL
Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The defensive line has been a point of emphasis for UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe ahead of the 2025 season.

A position group staunch with tenured returners, Malloe believes three tackles, Gary Smith III, Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams are setting the foundation for the Bruins' defense this season.

Smith and Williams are returning from injuries that kept them out of the brunt of last season. In a sit-down interview with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth for B1G Network's behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp, Malloe talked about their impact this season, and what more he wants to accomplish in training camp.

"Really get the rust off of those two," Malloe said. "The good thing is they knew a lot of what we've taught already. So there's no re-learning things. They're kind of readjusting to what was and what is. And then, gaining their confidence back. ... For them to get over that hump, that's what I'm really trying to accomplish.

"Siale has been awesome. He's found his niche in terms of where he fits in with those [two] guys, and the foundation will be those three."

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.