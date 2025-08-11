Foster: UCLA's D-Line Has 'Bright' Future
The future is bright in Westwood. So much so that coach DeShaun Foster keeps his sunglasses on his chest at all times.
The same can be said for UCLA's defensive line. Through two weeks of camp in Costa Mesa, Foster detailed how good the position group is looking, and cited it's depth as a major piece of improvement from last year.
"They're during a good job," Foster said. "Anthony Jones is doing a good job, Kechaun [Bennett]'s doing a great job, [Devin] Aupiu's playing well too. [Jacob] Busic, [Michael] Sullivan, [Grant] Buckey. And then, just having Gary [Smith] and Keanu [Williams] back, and Siale [Taupaki]. We really feel good about the boys up front. There's depth now. We didn't really have the depth that we wanted in spring, and guys still were able to practice hard and come in there and just get reps when we were short.
"We were able to see JuJu (Jewelous Walls), he's doing a good job. Scott Taylor, Cole [Cogshell]. So, a lot of my young guys are getting reps too. Just excited. They future's bright here in UCLA. I might need to put my glasses on because of how bright it is."
D-Line Sending Message to Opposing Offenses
Taupaki provides the most sure promise among starters, as Williams and Smith are coming off injuries that saw them miss pretty much all of last season. Smith didn't see a snap and Williams missed the last 10 games.
Smith, however, expects his interior defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
"The scheme is always going to help," Smith said at Wednesday's fall camp media availability. "And we have the pieces to do so. I'm going to help being back a lot. Keanu, him coming back from injury is going to help. All of us are going to pitch in and we're going to get the job done, for sure.
"Siale has definitely stepped up from last year, major improvements. I'm so proud of that guy. A.J. [Fuimaono], he's ready. Ashton Sanders' ready. Our whole interior is ready. Anybody you put out there, we can mix and match and we'll be able to go."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.