Coach Linked to UCLA Shoots Down Reunion Rumors
A lot of names are being thrown in the ring for UCLA's new coaching vacancy.
After relieving DeShaun Foster of his duties amid a 0-3 start to the season, the search is on for the next Bruins' head coach. And one name that has been tossed around is a familiar one -- former interim UCLA head coach Jedd Fisch, who is currently the head coach for Washington.
Naturally, Fisch was asked about a potential reunion in light of the multiple coaching firings (UCLA and Virginia Tech) and he shut it down immediately.
“Yeah, I’m focused on the fact that we’re playing a team that beat us 24-19, and that is literally the only thing that I’m thinking about,” Fisch said during Monday's media availability. “We had a really tough game against them a year ago. We got stopped on the one-yard line. My mind is strictly on that.”
Fisch fits the UCLA coaching archetype, but this inevitable UCLA hire is going to be one of the program's most important in recent memory.
What UCLA AD Jarmond is Looking For in Next Head Coach
The search is on for DeShaun Foster's replacement after the UCLA Bruins relieved him of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
Martin Jarmond, UCLA athletic director, and Erin Adkins, senior associate athletics director, will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.
In a virtual call with local media hours after dismissing Foster, Jarmond detailed what exactly he's looking for in the Bruins' next head football coach.
This transcript was acquired from On3 Bruin Blitz UCLA reporter Tracy McDannald, who compiled all of Jarmond's presser with Ben Bolch (LA Times) and Benjamin Royer (OC Register).
"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs.
"We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence."
