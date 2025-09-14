DeShaun Foster Speaks on UCLA Firing
The UCLA Bruins relieved second-year head coach DeShaun Foster of his duties on Sunday following a 0-3 start to the 2025 season.
Foster's tenure in Westwood was up-and-down. I strong end to a 5-7 2024 season preceded one of UCLA's best recruiting periods through June and July for the 2026 recruiting class. What followed, the Bruins' 0-3 start, was bleak as ever.
Fosters Farewell Remarks
Despite that, Foster is thankful for his brief stint leading his alma mater. Here's what he said in a statement following the news of his dismissal:
"Serving as the head coach at UCLA, my beloved alma mater, has been the honor of a lifetime. While I am deeply disappointed that we were unable to achieve the success that our players, fans, and university deserve, I am grateful for the opportunity to have led this program.
"I want to thank Chancellor Julio Frenk, Athletic Directo rMartin Jarmond, and Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Erin Adkins for entrusting me with this responsibility and for their support throughout my tenure.
"To our student-athletes: you have been the heart of this program. Your dedication, resilience, and character - both on the field and in the classroom - have been inspiring. Even in our most challenging moments, you stayed united and gave everything you had for your teammates and this university. You embody what it means to be a Bruin, and I am proud to have coached each of you.
"I extend my deepest gratitude to our coaching staff and support personnel. Your tireless work, professionalism and genuine care for our student-athletes never went unnoticed. You are exceptional at what you do, and any program would be fortunate to have you.
"To Bruin Nation: your passion and unwavering support mean everything. UCLA has the most loyal and dedicated fanbase in college football, and I will always be grateful for the energy you brought to the Rose Bowl and beyond. You deserve better than what we delivered on the field.
"While this chapter ends differently than I had envisioned, UCLA Football has a bright future ahead. This program, with its rich tradition and outstanding resources, will return to prominence. Once a Bruin, always a Bruin.
"Thank you, UCLA."
UCLA's special assistant to the head coach, Tim Skipper, will step in as the search for Foster's replacement commences.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.