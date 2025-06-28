UCLA's History Against 2025 Conference Opponents, Part 2
The 2025 College Football season is officially 55 days away and the UCLA Bruins are looking to improve on its 5-7 record from its first season in the Big Ten Conference.
UCLA has a less daunting conference schedule this time around, at least on paper, and a strong start to the season against non-conference opponents could jumpstart a strong rest of the season against Big Ten opponents.
With that being said, let's take a look at the history of UCLA's matchup with each of their next three conference opponents this upcoming season.
vs Maryland, October 18
This is one of those Big Ten matchups that a large sector of the population was not alive to witness. UCLA and Maryland have played against each other two times in history and they were in 1954 and 1955.
The series is split, with the Bruins winning the inaugural class, 12-7, and the Terrapins getting revenge the next season, 7-0.
UCLA was a member of the Pacific Coast Conference (PCC) back then and Maryland was part of the ACC. Their reunion 70 years in the making this season is sure to be a conference clash.
at Indiana, October 25
The Hoosiers and UCLA played each other for the first time in the Bruins' inaugural season in the Big Ten last season. Indiana handled them 42-13 in Pasadena and might have the edge again this season.
Can Nico Iamaleava turn the tables in their rematch this time around? I certain think so. This matchup was one of UCLA's toss-up games to me heading into the season and can see a universe where the Bruins come out on top in October.
vs Nebraska, November 8
One of UCLA's most frequent matchups in terms of Big Ten opponents, Nebraska and the Bruins have played 14 times historically and split the series 7-7 so far. Their last matchup was in November last season and the Bruins won in Lincoln 27-20.
Before that, the last time the two programs clashed was 2015, a Huskers win, and two Bruins wins in 2013 and 2012.
Their first historical matchup was in 1946 and have since seen each other frequently, most notably in the 1980s and 1990s. I have UCLA's matchup with the Huskers this season as another toss-up. A win could go a long way for their season.
