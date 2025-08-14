DeShaun Foster Points to Jalen Hurts Amid UCLA Offensive Shift
DeShaun Foster tapped into the transfer portal to bolster UCLA's wide receiver corps around star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. But returning receivers have gone through plenty of changes in recent seasons, and Foster looked towards Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts as a comparison.
The Bruins have deployed three different offensive schemes across as many years, leading to this season under new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. It might be difficult for receivers to progress, or even stand out, amid so much change, but Foster brought in Hurts as an example.
"That's part of ball, you know? Systems change," he said during Wednesday's media availability. "I believe Jalen Hurts has been in five different offenses all the way through. So, if you make it to be an excuse, it'll be an excuse. But if it's not, it's not."
Hurts, in his fifth season in the NFL, finally led his team to a Super Bowl win last season, finishing the year passing for 18 touchdowns and 2,903 yards. He also had 14 rushing touchdowns on 630 ground yards. Interestingly enough, Iamaleava plays a similiar style to Hurts.
But the Tennessee transfer is entering a slightly worse wide receiver room (on paper) than he had with the Vols. But, through natural progression as a quarterback and building in the system with Sunseri, the wide receivers have been progressing well in camp, according to Foster.
"I'm excited about that whole room," Foster said. "It's exciting to see what Mikey [Matthews] can do. [Ezavier Staples] is having a great spring-to-summer-to-fall, so we're excited for him. Titus [Mokiao-Atimalala] is back, he's getting into speed. All of the receivers returning, we're pretty excited about them, because they put in the work this offseason to get ready for this season."
If you were to ask any UCLA player what their goal is entering the 2025 season, they'd say a championship. And that's the same type of mindset being instilled all throughout the locker room, no matter how much of an underdog the Bruins are.
How couldn't they? Coming off a 5-7 record in its first season in the Big Ten and under Foster, a slew of national pundits don't feel UCLA improved much this offseason, despite shaking the college football landscape in the transfer portal by landing Iamaleava.
The Bruins are holding fall camp off-site in Costa Mesa, and are living and breathing football 24/7, but they don't care. Mikey Matthews, another transfer from Cal, detailed the sentiment during Saturday's media availability.
"We all have a chip on our shoulder," Matthews said. "We all love football, so it's not like we're all complaining or, 'Why are we doing this? Why are we doing that?' It's everyone just locked in, heads down and we're all just grinding. So, I'm really excited for this year, and I definitely feel this team is special."
