Initial Overreactions Following UCLA's Transfer Class

The Bruins transfer class ranks No. 17 in the nation, in turn this has raised expectations for the Bruins 2026 season.

There’s no longer any question whether UCLA has a football team worth taking seriously. Once viewed as the Big Ten’s early punching bag during its brief tenure in the league, the Bruins have clearly turned a corner and now possess a roster capable of making legitimate noise.

UCLA Could Reach the College Football Playoff

While this might seem far-fetched at first glance, the Bruins now have a College Football Playoff -caliber team with the coaching staff to go along with it. Taking a look at UCLA's 2027 schedule, the only real threats that have emerged are as follows: Michigan, USC, and Oregon.

Outside of those three teams, UCLA should have little trouble, putting the Bruins in position to finish at worst 9–3. There’s also a very real path to 10–2 or even 11–1, with the only likely losses coming against either USC or Oregon. However, this is highly contingent on if UCLA can play to it's celling.

A Top-5 Offense is Possible

Again, this may sound like a hot take, but when you take a closer look at what UCLA has built, it becomes clear that this outcome is entirely feasible. The Bruins have effectively transformed their offense into a James Madison unit on steroids, importing impact players from JMU with even more talent around them.

All the offensive issues from the 2025 season have been patched, and patched well. UCLA now has a stud running back in Wayne Knight , as well as an offensive line to go with him. But what truly makes UCLA so dangerous in 2026 is the fact that Nico Iamaleava has a surplus of elite pass catchers.

UCLA’s new offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy , previously guided the Dukes to one of the league’s most productive offenses, firmly establishing himself as one of the sharpest offensive minds in college football. Now in his first season with the Bruins, Kennedy has even more firepower at his disposal.

UCLA's Defense is Lethal

The Bruins are assembling a legitimate defensive unit. With Scooter Jackson returning and the addition of high-impact transfers like Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Sahir West and third-ranked portal linebacker Sammy Omosigho, UCLA easily has the makings of a strong defensive unit.

While transfers are one thing, who is coaching them is another. Colin Hitschler being named the defensive coordintors wraps all this together. At James Madison this season he led the Dukes to a top five defense with less talent that he has now. This can only be a good things for the Bruins.

