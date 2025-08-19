The Key Figure Driving UCLA, DeShaun Foster's Operation
Turning around a program isn't a one-person job. And DeShaun Foster has thanked a lot of people in the early stages of his turnaround of the UCLA program, including Bruins general manager Khary Darlington.
Darlington was a longtime scout for the Carolina Panthers and joined UCLA's front office as the general manager of personnel and recruiting with DeShaun Foster.
"I usually joke around and say that I assist with 'generally managing' all aspects, or many aspects of the football program," Darlington said in the latest 'Chasing Saturdays' episode. "But my primary focus is overseeing all aspects of the personnel department. Building and maintaining the integrity of the roster to the extent that it allows head coach DeShaun Foster to focus on guiding his coaching staff and implementing the culture and vision that he has for his team.
"Winning is at the root of everything we're building here at UCLA. But it's equally important for us to foster the environment that assists with the maturation process that takes young athletes into adulthood."
Amid a bunch of turnover, both in the coaching staff and the locker room, Foster is cultivating a culture at the foundation in Westwood.
UCLA's 'We Over Me' Season Mantra
If the Bruins' apparent 2025 season motto is any indication, Foster has prioritized unity and chemistry in his first full offseason as the head man.
UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl revealed the mantra during Saturday's media availability while discussing a popular practice that came out of their fall camp in Costa Mesa -- "brotherhood meetings."
"The coolest thing about those is we got to hear from all the coaches," Habermehl said. "I've heard stories I never thought I knew about before I met them. It was really cool getting to know them on a deeper level [than] just being a coach.
"... One thing I liked, coach [Tino] Sunseri said, 'Stop thinking about what other people think about you, and just think about you yourself.' You don't want to let the opinion of others affect you, because at the end of the day, all we have is each other. So, the motto this year is 'We Over Me.' So it's a team collective, and football is the greatest team sport."
This motto perfectly embodies the culture Foster has set ahead of his second season as head coach.
