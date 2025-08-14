Foster: UCLA Receiver Poised to Take Next Step
An offseason highlighted by a ton of movement on the roster via the transfer portal may have overshadowed the staunch returners DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins have on the squad.
Look no further than sophomore wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who, according to Foster, is in the right situation to take a massive leap this season. What are some of the signs Gilmer can become a star this season?
"Quarterback situation," Foster said first during Wednesday's media availability. "Just having somebody that can give him the ball. But, I'm excited about that whole room."
Foster went on to detail the improvement of each receiver in the position group, but came back to Gilmer and talked about his relationship with star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
"I just think it's more of what he's doing with the whole receiving room," he said. "It's not going to be a one-person show. I'm just excited for all of them. We have four guys that can get out there and play. If they can continue to get the rhythm and the timing down that they have, then it's going to be pretty exciting."
Gilmer is returning from a promising true freshman season and will be one of the Bruins' most important wideouts this season, especially following the departures of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant. He finished last season with 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
UCLA's Wide Receiver Depth
The Bruins have solid pieces around Iamaleava. Let's break down the main pass-catchers who are projected to have a major impact, along with Gilmer.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, #2, Redshirt Senior, 6'1", 190 lbs.
Mokiao-Atimalala will be one of UCLA's leading wide receivers this season, coming off a 2024 campaign that was derailed by injury. The redshirt senior missed three games last season but finished with 28 receptions for 294 yards and a receiving touchdown regardless.
Projected as the Bruins' No. 1 Z receiver, Mokiao-Atimalala may finally have the breakout season UCLA fans have been expecting of him following the departures of most of last season's leading receivers.
Mikey Matthews, #7, Junior, 5'9", 180 lbs.
Matthews comes to the Bruins by way of Cal, along with running back Jaivian Thomas, and is projected to be one of Nico Iamaleava's most targeted receivers this upcoming season. The dynamic slot finished last season with 32 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.
Rico Flores Jr., #1, Junior, 6'2", 205 lbs.
Flores is returning for his junior year in Westwood, and he played in the first four games of the 2024 season before sitting out the rest of the year due to injury. Still, he had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Beating out Matthews as the primary slot receiver is unlikely, but Flores is poised for a good season.
