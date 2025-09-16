UCLA AD's True Feelings On the Timing of Foster Hire
The UCLA Bruins football program is preparing to undergo foundational and cultural change with its next head coaching hire.
The best way to avoid the catastrophe that became DeShaun Foster's second season at the helm is by looking back at what kept that decision from panning out. UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond spoke with the media following Foster's dismissal on Sunday and admitted that the program wasn't in the right situation for the Foster hire.
This transcript was acquired from On3 Bruin Blitz UCLA reporter Tracy McDannald, who compiled all of Jarmond's presser with Ben Bolch (LA Times) and Benjamin Royer (OC Register).
“I’m the athletic director; ultimately, I’m responsible for a hire, I understand that," Jarmond said. "I think you make the best decisions with the circumstances and the resources that you have to work with.
"I would say that in that time, I regret putting DeShaun in that situation where we were going into the Big Ten and even though we support it from a resource perspective, getting a start so late really disadvantaged his beginning to his coaching career here, but you do the best you can with the circumstances and the financial investment that you can make at the time.”
Tim Skipper, Foster's previous special assistant to the head coach and former Fresno State interim head coach, will be stepping in as Jarmond and his reported committee begin the search for Westwood's next head coach.
What Jarmond is Looking For in Next Head Coach
Jarmond and Erin Adkins, senior associate athletics director, will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.
Jarmond detailed what exactly he's looking for in the Bruins' next head football coach.
"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs."
"We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence."
