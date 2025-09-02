All Bruins

Foster Hesitant to Change UCLA Personnel Following Utah Loss

The Bruins head coach isn't ready to give up on anyone just yet.

Connor Moreno

The UCLA Bruins are still reeling from their 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday, but DeShaun Foster is almost glad they lost by that much this early in the season.

Reason being? Because he's able to address what needs to be fixed sooner. Upon watching Saturday's film, though, he's not quite ready to make that many changes, especially when it comes to defensive personnel.

"It depends on how the week goes," Foster said of making lineup changes during Monday's media availability. "We still want to see how guys practice and come out, and how they approach it. But, no decisions are going to be made just because of how this game went. The outcome could've went a different way if we executed on both sides of the ball."

The defense's shortcomings on nearly every drive were a major pain point for the Bruins, among other things. More specifically, tackling. UCLA defenders couldn't wrap up a ball carrier for the life of them, often allowing 4-7 extra yards because of their inability to tackle.

Foster, Chisom Address Defense, Tackling Shortcomings

The tackling, or lack thereof, stood out most in a long, brutal night. When asked about it, Foster pretty much glossed over it.

“I would say it was just a lot of stuff going on," he said postgame. "I wouldn’t just put it all on tackling. We’ve got to regroup and come together and just really get some good practices in this week to be ready for UNLV because that’s going to be another good team that we’re playing next.”

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who led the Bruins' defense with 17 total tackles, including one for loss, got a little more technical when addressing the tackling woes.

"It’s really about eye position," the Oregon State transfer said. "If you try to reach around somebody’s shoulders, you’re going to fall off. It’s about eye discipline. It’s a first-game thing, first-game jitters. Everybody was just trying to get their footing. We’ll be better next week.”

