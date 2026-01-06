UCLA Lands Former Three-Star Defensive Back in Portal

The UCLA Bruins have landed an impact defensive transfer in the portal, with the school announcing that Virginia Tech defensive cornerback Dante Lovett Jr. has signed with the program.

Lovett Jr.’s signing marks the second of the transfer portal period for UCLA behind California transfer Ryan McCullough. After a highly disappointing 3-9 season that saw former head coach DeShaun Foster fired mid-season, the Bruins will be looking to compete in the Big Ten in 2026 with a strong offseason.

Lovett, a junior, appeared in 29 games over three seasons with the Hokies, racking up 36 total tackles, one fumble recovery, seven pass break-ups, one interception and eight pass deflections. He’ll now join a revamped Bruins’ roster led by new head coach Bob Chesney, formerly the head coach at James Madison.

Coming out of high school, Lovett was a consensus 3-star recruit by way of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland. Lovett was a standout talent at DeMatha Catholic, earning First Team All-Conference honors as both a junior and a senior, while being ranked a top 25 recruit in Maryland by ESPN. As a senior, he helped DeMatha Catholic to a 10-2 record, including a regular season championship. He racked up three interceptions and scored two touchdowns his senior season.

Additionally, Lovett was a supreme track star during his high school days as well, earning All-American honors in both his junior, and senior seasons, showing just the caliber of athlete that Chesney is acquiring by way of the transfer portal.

As of Jan. 5, the Bruins have also landed California transfer Ryan McCullough., and JMU transfer offensive lineman JD Rayner. They’ll need to make up for several losses that they’ve suffered in the portal so far, including wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, linebacker Isaiah Chisom, and backup quarterback Henry Hasselback, among others. After going a combined 8-16 over the last two seasons, UCLA will need to add some quality players to get back to their winning ways in 2026 and beyond.

In what will be a pivotal offseason for the UCLA Bruins, landing more high-impact transfers such as Lovett will surely be near the top of Chesney’s long off-season to-do list. Trying to rebuild a program that has been to just two bowl games since 2017 won’t be easy, but a strong offseason can put the team in position to compete in the Big Ten for the first time moving to the conference in 2024.

