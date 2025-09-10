All Bruins

UCLA HC Addresses Pierce Clarkson Arrest, Suspension

DeShaun Foster gave updates on the Bruins' backup quarterback, who has been suspended from team activities indefinitely.

Connor Moreno

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster walks on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster walks on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addressed backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson's Friday arrest during Monday's media availability.

"I think the statement was sent to everybody. I can't really address that issue due to the legal process and everything," Foster said. "I understand you guys have to ask, but it's a situation we're going to let the legal process take its course."

Clarkson was arrested after an incident occurred on Friday and has been booked on suspicion of felony assault charges, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, reported first by FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Clarkson, 21, has been suspended indefinitely and will remain away from the team through the legal process, UCLA said in a statement.

ucl
Aug 26, 2022; Allen, TX, USA; St. John Bosco Braves quarterback Pierce Clarkson (10) during the Prep Gridiron Tom Landry Classic between St. John Bosco Braves and the Allen Eagles at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson. He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy.”

Foster further confirmed that, along with not attending their 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday, Clarkson is not allowed to be around the training facility or be involved in any team practice.

According to FOX 11 News, the backup quarterback "may have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and that the incident may have been possible domestic violence."

Clarkson's bail was set at $30,000 and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Oct. 3.

Clarkson, son of esteemed football and quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, transferred to UCLA after spending time with Louisville and Ole Miss. He was a four-star high school quarterback out of St. John Bosco and was a prominent backup to Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

ucl
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Pierce Clarkson (10) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Before spending time with Ole Miss last spring, Clarkson played minimally with Louisville, totaling just six pass attempts for 18 yards.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.