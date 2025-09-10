UCLA HC Addresses Pierce Clarkson Arrest, Suspension
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addressed backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson's Friday arrest during Monday's media availability.
"I think the statement was sent to everybody. I can't really address that issue due to the legal process and everything," Foster said. "I understand you guys have to ask, but it's a situation we're going to let the legal process take its course."
Clarkson was arrested after an incident occurred on Friday and has been booked on suspicion of felony assault charges, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, reported first by FOX 11 Los Angeles.
Clarkson, 21, has been suspended indefinitely and will remain away from the team through the legal process, UCLA said in a statement.
"We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson. He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy.”
Foster further confirmed that, along with not attending their 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday, Clarkson is not allowed to be around the training facility or be involved in any team practice.
According to FOX 11 News, the backup quarterback "may have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and that the incident may have been possible domestic violence."
Clarkson's bail was set at $30,000 and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Oct. 3.
Clarkson, son of esteemed football and quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, transferred to UCLA after spending time with Louisville and Ole Miss. He was a four-star high school quarterback out of St. John Bosco and was a prominent backup to Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Before spending time with Ole Miss last spring, Clarkson played minimally with Louisville, totaling just six pass attempts for 18 yards.
