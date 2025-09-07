What DeShaun Foster Said After 30-23 UCLA Loss
Things are getting bleak for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins after enduring yet another devastating result, losing to Dan Mullen and the UNLV Rebels, 30-23.
It was a tale of two halves, as Foster said. The Bruins started excruciatingly slow but spearheaded a promising comeback in the second half before a Nico Iamaleava interception shut the door.
Every week becomes more important for the Bruins to get a win.
Here is a transcript of what Foster had to say following their second loss of the season:
Opening Statement
“(It was) a tale of two halves. First half, we didn’t really show up the way that we wanted to. Second half, we were able to make some plays but were still doing some things we shouldn’t have done, stopping drives and just getting in our own way. But it’s something we can fix. We got a short week this week, so we got to get in there and get ready to go. We’re going to get it fixed.”
On UCLA's Penalties
“Just being undisciplined. You can get bated into a situation. There’s all types of stuff that can happen out there. You’ve got to maintain your composure out there. It’s football. There’s going to be some high moments when your energy is—you’re flying off the handle, but you’ve still got to maintain composure. We just didn’t do that in certain situations.”
Characterizing His Level of Frustration
“I’m just frustrated because when you know you can execute better than we were and put together two halves like I wish we would have done, then this outcome would have been different. This situation we were in in the first half, we didn’t really help ourselves out. And came out in the second half and finally started to execute, but it still wasn’t enough. Just didn’t make enough plays. (UNLV) played a good game.”
On How He Reinforces Discipline
“Just keep pounding it into them. I think they did a good job in the first week. We had three penalties. Guys got to own it. You got to see what you did out there and ‘did you put your best foot forward? Are you thinking we over me?’”
On Going Down Early Both Weeks
“I’ve been trying to do stuff in practice to help us start fast. Like we do a lot of things at the beginning of practice. It’s just something that-- you’ve got to figure it out.”
On Moving Garrett DiGiorgio to LT and Reuben Unije to RT
“A little bit of both. I think Courtland’s (Ford) leg wasn’t 100 percent. So, we were able to move Garrett (DiGiorgio) to the left side and Reuben (Unije) to the right.”
Characterizing the Second Half
“Well, when I was saying it was close last week, it was (in reference to) a dropped pass by Mikey (Matthews), an overthrow pass like that. That’s stuff that’s close because we can catch it and it can keep drives going. It’s not scoring— what our score was. That was getting played like I said ‘the game was close.’ But it’s more of the execution. We were close in our execution. And you saw in the second half that we were able to execute. We weren’t able to continue to execute the way we wanted to, but there was some flashes in there to see that when this offense is really hitting on all cylinders, we can move the ball. It’s going to be effective, slowly but surely. I have a lot of new people. I’m not somebody that’s going to come up here and give you guys excuses, but I have a lot of new people that are still finding ways to come together and really rely on each other. We’re going to continue to build. It’s a long season.”
On Nico Iamaleava's 2nd Half
“He’s a gamer. He’s somebody that wants to make big plays. He’s asking for the ball. Asking to be put in certain situations. You love when you have a quarterback that wants to put it on his shoulders and carry the team to victory. We’re just coming up short.”
On UCLA's Locker Room Attitude
“The tension is there. I didn’t have to go in there and corral the guys and say, ‘stop doing this.’ They’re standing there looking right at my face saying, ‘yes’ or ‘no, sir’, and understanding what’s going on. It’s a two-half sport. You’ve got to be able to show up for four quarters. We did it for 1 and 3/4 (quarters).”
