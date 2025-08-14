Foster Updates Vital UCLA WR’s Comeback From Injury
Redshirt Sophomore UCLA wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. is returning from an ACL injury that kept him out of the last eight games of last season. Projecting to be one of the key contributors in the Bruins' revamped offense this season, head coach DeShaun Foster gave updates on his injury progression.
"He's just progressing," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "There's no date or anything on Rico. He tore his ACL, so once he feels good and the trainers clear him, he'll be ready to go."
Despite playing just four games as a true sophomore, Flores had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Beating out Matthews as the primary slot receiver is unlikely, but Flores is poised for a good season.
UCLA's Wide Receiver Depth
The Bruins have solid pieces around Nico Iamaleava. Let's break down the main pass-catchers who are projected to have a major impact, along with Flores.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, #2, Redshirt Senior, 6'1", 190 lbs.
Mokiao-Atimalala will be one of UCLA's leading wide receivers this season, coming off a 2024 campaign that was derailed by injury. The redshirt senior missed three games last season but finished with 28 receptions for 294 yards and a receiving touchdown regardless.
Mikey Matthews, #7, Junior, 5'9", 180 lbs.
Matthews comes to the Bruins by way of Cal, along with running back Jaivian Thomas, and is projected to be one of Nico Iamaleava's most targeted receivers this upcoming season. The dynamic slot finished last season with 32 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.
Kwazi Gilmer, #3, Sophomore, 6'2", 190 lbs.
Gilmer is returning from a promising true freshman season and will be one of the Bruins' most important wideouts this season, especially following the departures of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant. He finished last season with 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
Ezavier Staples, #21, Redshirt Senior, 6'4", 205 lbs.
Staples has been with the Bruins for four seasons and has played in only 21 games, mostly for special teams and at times as a reserve wide receiver. In his career, he's recorded one catch for 16 yards against Stanford in 2023. In his final season of eligibility, it looks like he'll be a more prominent backup.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.