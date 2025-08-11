Foster Confirms this UCLA Freshman Will Miss Entire Season
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster confirmed that freshman defensive lineman Robert James III will miss the entire upcoming season with an undisclosed injury. The freshman was seen using a scooter to get around in camp.
"He's going to be out, he'll be out this year unfortunately," Foster said in Saturday's media availability at camp in Costa Mesa, CA.
James came in from the class of 2025 as a three-star and is a promising prospect for UCLA. His injury, though unfortunate, may not be too costly, as the Bruins' depth on the defensive line may have forced the freshman to redshirt this season anyways.
Greg Biggins, 247Sports national recruiting analyst, evaluated James as a prospect in 2024. Here's what he had to say:
"James is a prototype defensive tackle with a rock solid 6-3, 265 pound frame. He’s a big weight room guy and one of the strongest players out West. He can handle double teams, stand his ground and still get a push up the field. He’s strong at the point of attack and can rag doll opposing offensive linemen. He’s a finisher and shows knock back ability at the point of attack. For a big man, he shows good lateral mobility and athleticism and can make plays outside the tackle box. He’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and should be an impact player at the college level."
UCLA's On The Defensive Line
UCLA's defense underwent some extreme change through the transfer portal, and many aspects of the defense expect to display dynamic improvement this season.
Look no further than the Bruins' interior defensive line, which is actually one of the few position groups on the entire team that is headlined exclusively by returners. Keanu Williams, Siale Taupaki and Gary Smith III sit at the top of UCLA's depth chart.
Taupaki provides the most sure promise among starters, as Williams and Smith are coming off injuries that saw them miss pretty much all of last season. Smith didn't see a snap and Williams missed the last 10 games.
Smith, however, expects his interior defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
"The scheme is always going to help," Smith said at Wednesday's fall camp media availability. "And we have the pieces to do so. I'm going to help being back a lot. Keanu, him coming back from injury is going to help. All of us are going to pitch in and we're going to get the job done, for sure.
"Siale has definitely stepped up from last year, major improvements. I'm so proud of that guy. A.J. [Fuimaono], he's ready. Ashton Sanders' ready. Our whole interior is ready. Anybody you put out there, we can mix and match and we'll be able to go."
