Foster: UCLA Open Practice Tamed Rose Bowl Spectacle
Few players have gotten to play under the historic Rose Bowl lights. It's a spectacle across all of college football.
And yet, the UCLA Bruins have a grand collection of new players who will be setting foot on the Rose Bowl field for the first time. And head coach DeShaun Foster used Saturday's open practice to tame the excitement that comes.
"You kind of wanted gameday not to be the first time that they're going through all of this," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "Some guys, this is their first time being in the Rose Bowl, even coaches, too.
"So, it was just exciting just to get out there and do a little bit in front of the fans and try not to be too strenuous because I knew what kind of week we're about to have this week, and I really wanted to get after them this week. It was just good that they were able to get that out of the way, flush it, and now we can get going."
Regardless of how many fans pack the stands or how the late 8 P.M. PT start affects things, Foster assures there will be energy.
"No matter what we see out there, it's going to be fired up," Foster said about what environment he expects to see in Pasadena. "I think our team's going to be ready to go and I think our fans are ready to see us."
Tensions Rise as Utah Clash Looms
Tensions rise when a team with as much anticipation for a big season as UCLA has to go through four weeks of camp against each other.
Naturally, with the Bruins' season opener against Utah getting closer by the day, Foster detailed how his squad is ready to lay it on someone else when Saturday comes.
"They're pretty locked in," Foster said Monday. "I just think that they're ready for another opponent. It's been a long road, just going against each other, and, you know, tempers are getting up there, and guys are finally ready to get to go against somebody else. It's a good time that it's finally got there."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.