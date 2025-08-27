Foster: RB Room The Deepest UCLA Has Had in Years
Of the countless UCLA position groups that transformed in the transfer portal, the Bruins' running back room came out as one of the deepest groups on the team.
Headlined by Cal transfer Jaivian Thomas and tenured Bruin Jalen Berger, head coach DeShaun Foster feels his backfield is the deepest one he's seen during his time in Westwood.
"This is probably the most depth that we've had," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "I think I can go about four deep and still feel comfortable about what's going on. And that's no knock to the other guys; some of those other guys just don't have experience, but they can also go. So, this is probably one of our deepest running back rooms that we've had in a few years."
Through all the noise at camp leading up to Saturday's season-opener against Utah, we tried predicting UCLA's starting running backs before Foster releases an official depth chart.
Predicting UCLA's Starting Running Backs
Foster plans to go into the season with a two-back system, headlined by Cal transfer Jaivian Thomas and UCLA returner Jalen Berger, while also "sprinkling in" some Anthony Woods (Utah transfer) and Anthony Frias II.
RB1 - Jaivian Thomas, Junior
Thomas comes to UCLA by way of Cal and will be making an immediate impact as UCLA's projected starting running back. He was the No. 11 running back in the transfer portal and had a formidable year with Cal, finishing with seven touchdowns and 626 yards on 100 attempts.
RB2 - Jalen Berger, RS Senior
Berger returns for his final year of eligibility after a 2024 season in which he was recovering from an injury in 2023. He finished last season with 178 rushing yards on 48 carries and 10 receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns. He will likely be a great second option in the Bruins' backfield.
RB3 - Anthony Woods, RS Junior
Woods comes to Westwood by way of Salt Lake City, where he didn't play a snap with Utah due to an injury. However, with Idaho in the 2023 season, he rushed for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning All-Big Sky honors. We have him ranked No. 3 because of the sheer upside Woods has despite recovering from injury.
RB4 - Anthony Frias II, RS Senior
Frias is another returner, except he played a lot less than Berger did last season. In an improved position group, Frias will likely be competing for a high backup role. However, his familiarity with the program can go a long way.
