UCLA HC Updates Timeline on Bruins Completed Practice Field
DeShaun Foster took UCLA to Costa Mesa, CA, for the first two weeks of fall camp to bring a team staunch with new faces closer together. He succeeded, but what the trip afforded him was time to install grass into Spaulding Field, the Bruins' training grounds... at least he thought.
When the plan to upgrade the field first came about, Foster expected the field to be complete when his program got back from its stay in Costa Mesa. In a turn of events, Foster doesn't expect the new grass field to be finished for another month.
"Probably by the end of September," Foster said of when he expects Spaulding to be finished during Wednesday's media availability.
Foster's plan behind the new installation was to get his team to practice on the surfaces they will be playing on Saturdays. UCLA's season-opener against Utah in The Rose Bowl on Aug. 30 will be on grass, which is why they are on the nearby Drake Field until then. Their Week 2 matchup against UNLV in Las Vegas will be on turf.
Foster's UCLA Facility Renovations
Spaulding Field isn't the only renovation Foster has overseen in his first full offseason, though. During Saturday's media availability, Foster confirmed UCLA's weight room was renovated and revealed a few more projects coming.
"Yeah, that's all done," Foster said of the weight room. "That was the first thing we did, we wanted to renovate the weight room. Got that done. Hit the field, get that done. And then the locker rooms are next.
"It just looks more lively in [the weight room]. Kind of wanted to move some stuff around to get more space. Some of the stuff was just a little outdated."
Foster aims to rebuild everything he can while at the helm in Westwood, from culture to fields to facilities.
