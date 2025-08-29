Why UCLA Has An Edge Over Utah's Offense
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins have been preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the Utah Utes for the last month of training camp.
In this college football era, with increased turnover and less consistency, it's hard to really get an edge over an opponent, especially when you've played them a lot recently like the Bruins have with their former Pac-12 foes.
However, Foster detailed how they already have an edge over Utah's revamped offense following the addition of quarterback Devon Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who both came from New Mexico.
"Yeah, because that gives us a little bit more film that we can watch," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "It's a different team, but, you know, you can kind of get the scheme down and see how [Dampier] plays as a player. Very dynamic, uses his legs, uses his arm. Good player and just looking forward to Saturday."
Saturday presents Foster and his Bruins with an important opportunity -- to kick off a turnaround season with an upset win.
Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game
UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?
A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.
Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.
It all starts with Week 1.
