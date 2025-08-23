All Bruins

Why DeShaun Foster Wants UCLA's Facilities Revamped

Giving his players the best resources is one of Foster's main goals for the Bruins.

Connor Moreno

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Through his first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, DeShaun Foster has already renovated UCLA football's weight room and installed new grass on Spaulding Field.

Past motivating his players on the field, providing them with state-of-the-art facilities to develop and succeed is one of Foster's main goals while being the Bruins' head coach.

Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

"Just continuing to make it visible," Foster told Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth during the Big Ten Network's UCLA training camp special. "Did the weight room first, and then I'm doing the field. I need the grass field because we play on grass. And then we're going to redo the locker room right after that.

"Just want the best for these guys. I'm a Bruin and I want them to have the top-notch, state-of-the-art locker room, weight room and field. Anything that I can do to make sure that my players have that, I'm going to continue to do it."

Installing grass on UCLA's training grounds, Spaulding Field, afforded Foster the ability to take his team off campus to start fall camp. But now, it's looking like the Bruins will have to wait even longer for the field to be completed.

Foster Updates Spaulding Field Timeline

Nov 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of the Wasserman Football Center on the campus of UCLA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the plan to upgrade the field first came about, Foster expected the field to be complete when his program got back from its stay in Costa Mesa. In a turn of events, Foster doesn't expect the new grass field to be finished for another month.

"Probably by the end of September," Foster said of when he expects Spaulding to be finished during Wednesday's media availability.

Foster's plan behind the new installation was to get his team to practice on the surfaces they will be playing on Saturdays. UCLA's season-opener against Utah in The Rose Bowl on Aug. 30 will be on grass, which is why they are on the nearby Drake Field until then. Their Week 2 matchup against UNLV in Las Vegas will be on turf.

